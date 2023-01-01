Got a boy back home in Michigan And it tastes like Jack when I'm kissing him So I told him that I never really liked his friends Now he's gone and he's calling me a bitch again There's a guy that lives in a garden state And he told me that we make it 'til we graduate So I told him that the music would be worth the wait But he wants me in the kitchen with a dinner plate *** I believe, I believe, I believe, I believe That we're meant to be But jealousy, jealousy, jealousy, jealousy Get the best of me Look, I don't mean to frustrate, but I Always make the same mistakes, yeah I Always make the same mistakes 'cause *** I'm bad at love (ooh-ooh) But you can't blame me for tryin' You know I'd be lyin' sayin' You were the one (ooh-ooh) That could finally fix me Lookin' at my history I'm bad at love *** Got a girl with California eyes And I thought that she could really be the one this time But I never got the chance to make her mine Because she fell in love with little thin white lines London girl with an attitude We never told no one but we look so cute Both got way better things to do But I always think about it when I'm riding through *** I believe, I believe, I believe, I believe That I'm in too deep And jealousy, jealousy, jealousy, jealousy Get the best in me Look, I don't mean to frustrate, but I Always make the same mistakes, yeah I Always make the same mistakes 'cause *** I'm bad at love (ooh-ooh) But you can't blame me for tryin' You know I'd be lyin' sayin' You were the one (ooh-ooh) That could finally fix me Lookin' at my history I'm bad at love (ooh-ooh) Oh, you know, you know, you know, you know (ooh) I'm bad at love (ooh-ooh) I'm bad at love (ooh-ooh) *** I know that you're afraid I'm gonna walk away Each time the feeling fades Each time the feeling fades I know that you're afraid I'm gonna walk away Each time the feeling fades *** You know I'm bad at love (ooh-ooh) But you can't blame me for tryin' You know I'd be lyin' sayin' You were the one (ooh-ooh) That could finally fix me Lookin' at my history I'm bad at love (ooh-ooh) Oh, you know, you know, you know, you know (ooh) I'm bad at love (ooh-ooh) Oh, oh