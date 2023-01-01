Hey, I was doing just fine before I met you I drink too much and that's an issue, but I'm okay Hey, you tell your friends it was nice to meet them But I hope I never see them again *** I know it breaks your heart Moved to the city in a broke-down car, and Four years, no calls Now you're looking pretty in a hotel bar And I, I, I, I, I can't stop No, I, I, I, I, I can't stop *** So, baby, pull me closer In the back seat of your Rover That I know you can't afford Bite that tattoo on your shoulder Pull the sheets right off the corner Of that mattress that you stole From your roommate back in Boulder We ain't ever getting older *** We ain't ever getting older We ain't ever getting older *** You look as good as the day I met you I forget just why I left you, I was insane Stay and play that Blink-182 song That we beat to death in Tucson, okay *** I know it breaks your heart Moved to the city in a broke-down car, and Four years, no call Now I'm looking pretty in a hotel bar And I, I, I, I, I can't stop No, I, I, I, I, I can't stop *** So, baby, pull me closer In the back seat of your Rover That I know you can't afford Bite that tattoo on your shoulder Pull the sheets right off the corner Of that mattress that you stole From your roommate back in Boulder We ain't ever getting older *** We ain't ever getting older We ain't ever getting older