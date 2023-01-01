Uh Yeah, yeah *** When I was young, I fell in love We used to hold hands, man, that was enough (yeah) Then we grew up, started to touch Used to kiss underneath the light on the back of the bus (yeah) Oh no, your daddy didn't like me much And he didn't believe me when I said you were the one Oh, every day she found a way out of the window to sneak out late *** She used to meet me on the Eastside In the city where the sun don't set And every day you know that we ride Through the backstreets of a blue Corvette Baby, you know I just wanna leave tonight We can go anywhere we want Drive down to the coast, jump in the seat Just take my hand and come with me, yeah *** We can do anything if we put our minds to it Take your whole life then you put a line through it My love is yours if you're willing to take it Give me your heart 'cause I ain't gonna break it So come away, starting today Start a new life, together in a different place We know that love is how these ideas came to be So baby, run away, away with me *** Seventeen and we got a dream to have a family A house and everything in between And then, oh, suddenly we turned twenty-three Now we got pressure for taking our life more seriously We got our dead-end jobs and got bills to pay Have old friends and know our enemies Now I, I'm thinking back to when I was young Back to the day when I was falling in love *** He used to meet me on the Eastside In the city where the sun don't set And every day you know where we ride Through the backstreets in a blue Corvette And baby, you know I just wanna leave tonight We can go anywhere we want Drive down to the coast, jump in the seat Just take my hand and come with me Singing *** We can do anything if we put our minds to it Take your whole life then you put a line through it My love is yours if you're willing to take it Give me your heart 'cause I ain't gonna break it So come away, starting today Start a new life, together in a different place We know that love is how these ideas came to be So baby, run away with me *** Run away, now Run away, now Run away, now Run away, now Run away, now Run away, now *** He used to meet me on the Eastside She used to meet me on the Eastside He used to meet me on the Eastside *** She used to meet me on the Eastside In the city where the sun don't set