Cross my heart, hope to die To my lover, I'd never lie He said, be true, I swear I'll try In the end, it's him and I *** He's out his head, I'm out my mind We got that love, the crazy kind I am his, and he is mine In the end, it's him and I, him and I *** My '65 speeding up the PCH, a hell of a ride They don't wanna see us make it, they just wanna divide 2017 Bonnie and Clyde Wouldn't see the point of living on if one of us died, yeah Got that kind of style everybody try to rip off YSL dress under when she takes the mink off Silk on her body, pull it down and watch it slip off Ever catch me cheating, she would try to cut my (ha-ha-ha) *** Crazy, but I love her, I could never run from her Hit it, no rubber never would let no one touch her Swear we drive each other, mad, she be so stubborn But, what the fuck is love with no pain, no suffer? Intense, this shit, it gets dense She knows when I'm out of it like she could just sense If I had a million dollars or was down to ten cents She'd be down for whatever, never gotta convince (you know?) *** Cross my heart, hope to die To my lover, I'd never lie (I love you baby) He said, be true, I swear I'll try In the end, it's him and I *** He's out his head, I'm out my mind We got that love, the crazy kind I am his, and he is mine In the end, it's him and I *** Him and I Whoa-oh-oh-oh-oh Whoa-oh-oh-oh-oh In the end, it's him and I Him and I Whoa-oh-oh-oh-oh (yeah) Whoa-oh-oh-oh-oh In the end, it's him and I *** We turn up, mobbin' 'til the end of time Only one who gets me, I'm a crazy fuckin' Gemini Remember this for when I die Everybody dressed in all black, suits and a tie My funeral will be lit if I Ever go down or get caught, or they identify My bitch was the most solid, nothing to solidify She would never cheat, you'd never see her with a different guy Ever tell you different, then it's a lie *** See, that's my down bitch, see that's my soldier She keeps that thang-thang if anyone goes there Calm and collected, she keeps her composure And she gon' ride for me until this thing over We do drugs together (together), fuck up clubs together (together) And we'd both go crazy (crazy) if we was to sever You know? We keep mobbin', it's just me and my bitch Fuck the world, we just gon' keep getting rich, you know? *** Cross my heart, hope to die To my lover, I'd never lie He said, be true, I swear I'll try In the end, it's him and I *** He's out his head, I'm out my mind We got that love, the crazy kind I am his, and he is mine In the end, it's him and I *** Him and I Whoa-oh-oh-oh-oh Whoa-oh-oh-oh-oh In the end, it's him and I Him and I Whoa-oh-oh-oh-oh Whoa-oh-oh-oh-oh In the end, it's him and I *** Cross my heart, hope to die To you, I've never lied For you, I'd take a life It's him and I, and I swear (ayy) 'Til the end I'ma ride wit' you Mob and get money, get high with you, yeah (ayy) *** Cross my heart, hope to die This is our ride or die You can confide in me There is no hiding, I swear Stay solid, never lie to you Swear, most likely I'ma die with you, yeah *** Cross my heart, hope to die To my lover, I'd never lie He said, be true, I swear I'll try In the end, it's him and I He's out his head, I'm out my mind We got that love, the crazy kind I am his, and he is mine In the end, it's him and I *** Him and I Whoa-oh-oh-oh-oh Whoa-oh-oh-oh-oh In the end, it's him and I Him and I Whoa-oh-oh-oh-oh Whoa-oh-oh-oh-oh In the end, it's him and I