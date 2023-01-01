Cross my heart, hope to die
To my lover, I'd never lie
He said, be true, I swear I'll try
In the end, it's him and I
***
He's out his head, I'm out my mind
We got that love, the crazy kind
I am his, and he is mine
In the end, it's him and I, him and I
***
My '65 speeding up the PCH, a hell of a ride
They don't wanna see us make it, they just wanna divide
2017 Bonnie and Clyde
Wouldn't see the point of living on if one of us died, yeah
Got that kind of style everybody try to rip off
YSL dress under when she takes the mink off
Silk on her body, pull it down and watch it slip off
Ever catch me cheating, she would try to cut my (ha-ha-ha)
***
Crazy, but I love her, I could never run from her
Hit it, no rubber never would let no one touch her
Swear we drive each other, mad, she be so stubborn
But, what the fuck is love with no pain, no suffer?
Intense, this shit, it gets dense
She knows when I'm out of it like she could just sense
If I had a million dollars or was down to ten cents
She'd be down for whatever, never gotta convince (you know?)
***
Cross my heart, hope to die
To my lover, I'd never lie (I love you baby)
He said, be true, I swear I'll try
In the end, it's him and I
***
He's out his head, I'm out my mind
We got that love, the crazy kind
I am his, and he is mine
In the end, it's him and I
***
Him and I
Whoa-oh-oh-oh-oh
Whoa-oh-oh-oh-oh
In the end, it's him and I
Him and I
Whoa-oh-oh-oh-oh (yeah)
Whoa-oh-oh-oh-oh
In the end, it's him and I
***
We turn up, mobbin' 'til the end of time
Only one who gets me, I'm a crazy fuckin' Gemini
Remember this for when I die
Everybody dressed in all black, suits and a tie
My funeral will be lit if I
Ever go down or get caught, or they identify
My bitch was the most solid, nothing to solidify
She would never cheat, you'd never see her with a different guy
Ever tell you different, then it's a lie
***
See, that's my down bitch, see that's my soldier
She keeps that thang-thang if anyone goes there
Calm and collected, she keeps her composure
And she gon' ride for me until this thing over
We do drugs together (together), fuck up clubs together (together)
And we'd both go crazy (crazy) if we was to sever
You know? We keep mobbin', it's just me and my bitch
Fuck the world, we just gon' keep getting rich, you know?
***
Cross my heart, hope to die
To my lover, I'd never lie
He said, be true, I swear I'll try
In the end, it's him and I
***
He's out his head, I'm out my mind
We got that love, the crazy kind
I am his, and he is mine
In the end, it's him and I
***
Him and I
Whoa-oh-oh-oh-oh
Whoa-oh-oh-oh-oh
In the end, it's him and I
Him and I
Whoa-oh-oh-oh-oh
Whoa-oh-oh-oh-oh
In the end, it's him and I
***
Cross my heart, hope to die
To you, I've never lied
For you, I'd take a life
It's him and I, and I swear (ayy)
'Til the end I'ma ride wit' you
Mob and get money, get high with you, yeah (ayy)
***
Cross my heart, hope to die
This is our ride or die
You can confide in me
There is no hiding, I swear
Stay solid, never lie to you
Swear, most likely I'ma die with you, yeah
***
Cross my heart, hope to die
To my lover, I'd never lie
He said, be true, I swear I'll try
In the end, it's him and I
He's out his head, I'm out my mind
We got that love, the crazy kind
I am his, and he is mine
In the end, it's him and I
***
Him and I
Whoa-oh-oh-oh-oh
Whoa-oh-oh-oh-oh
In the end, it's him and I
Him and I
Whoa-oh-oh-oh-oh
Whoa-oh-oh-oh-oh
In the end, it's him and I