Strangers feat. Lauren Jauregui Şarkı Sözleri
Halsey
Strangers feat. Lauren Jauregui
She doesn't kiss me on the mouth any more
'Cause it's more intimate, than she thinks we should get
She doesn't look me in the eyes any more
Too scared of what she'll see, somebody holdin' me
***
When I wake up all alone
And I'm thinking of your skin
I remember, I remember what you told me
***
Said that we're not lovers, we're just strangers
With the same damn hunger
To be touched, to be loved, to feel anything at all
We're not lovers, we're just strangers
With the same damn hunger
To be touched, to be loved, to feel anything at all
***
She doesn't call me on the phone any more
She's never listening, she says it's innocent
She doesn't let me have control any more
I must've crossed a line, I must've lost my mind
***
When I wake up all alone
And I'm thinking of your skin
I remember, I remember what you told me
***
Said that we're not lovers, we're just strangers
With the same damn hunger
To be touched, to be loved, to feel anything at all
We're not lovers, we're just strangers
With the same damn hunger
To be touched, to be loved, to feel anything at all
***
I miss the mornings with you laying in my bed
I miss the memories replaying in my head
I miss the thought of a forever, you and me
But all you're missing is my body, oh
***
Said we're not lovers (we're not lovers)
'Cause we're just strangers
With the same damn hunger
To be touched, to be loved, to feel anything at all
We're not lovers, we're just strangers
With the same damn hunger
To be touched, to be loved, to feel anything at all (anything)
***
To feel anything at all
To feel anything at all
(You lost it)
(You lost it)
(You lost it)