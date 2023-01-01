Been about three days and I'm comin' back I'm about four minutes from a heart attack And I think you make me a maniac But you don't know, oh Two years and we in between But we both been here since we 17 Here we go, fist fight in a limousine But they don't know *** And we both hope there's something But we bo-both keep fronting And it's a closed discussion And I'm thinking, "Damn, if these walls could talk" (oh-oh-oh) *** Well, they'd be like (oh-oh-oh) "Shit is crazy, right?" (Oh-oh-oh) I ain't your baby no more *** Been about two weeks since you went away I'm about halfway through a Cabernet There I go, I'm wastin' a Saturday Sittin' at home Told my new roommate not to let you in But you're so damn good with a bobby pin Now you gon' play me like a violin Hittin' these notes *** And we both hope there's something But we bo-both keep fronting And it's a closed discussion And I'm thinking, "Damn, if these walls could talk" (oh-oh-oh) *** Well, they'd be like (oh-oh-oh) "Shit is crazy, right?" (Oh-oh-oh) I ain't your baby no more (oh-oh-oh) *** Hey! (Oh-oh-oh) No more (oh-oh-oh) I ain't your baby no more