Walls Could Talk Şarkı Sözleri
Been about three days and I'm comin' back
I'm about four minutes from a heart attack
And I think you make me a maniac
But you don't know, oh
Two years and we in between
But we both been here since we 17
Here we go, fist fight in a limousine
But they don't know
***
And we both hope there's something
But we bo-both keep fronting
And it's a closed discussion
And I'm thinking, "Damn, if these walls could talk" (oh-oh-oh)
***
Well, they'd be like (oh-oh-oh)
"Shit is crazy, right?" (Oh-oh-oh)
I ain't your baby no more
***
Been about two weeks since you went away
I'm about halfway through a Cabernet
There I go, I'm wastin' a Saturday
Sittin' at home
Told my new roommate not to let you in
But you're so damn good with a bobby pin
Now you gon' play me like a violin
Hittin' these notes
***
And we both hope there's something
But we bo-both keep fronting
And it's a closed discussion
And I'm thinking, "Damn, if these walls could talk" (oh-oh-oh)
***
Well, they'd be like (oh-oh-oh)
"Shit is crazy, right?" (Oh-oh-oh)
I ain't your baby no more (oh-oh-oh)
***
Hey! (Oh-oh-oh)
No more (oh-oh-oh)
I ain't your baby no more