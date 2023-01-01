I wanna start this out and say I gotta get it off my chest Got no anger, got no malice Just a little bit of regret Know nobody else will tell you So there's some things I gotta say Gonna jot it down and then get it out And then I'll be on my way *** No, you're not half the man you think that you are And you can't fill the hole inside of you with money, drugs and cars I'm so glad I never ever had a baby with you 'Cause you can't love nothin' unless there's somethin' in it for you *** Oh, I feel so sorry I feel so sad I tried to help you It just made you mad And I had no warnin' About who you are I'm just glad I made it out without breakin' down And then ran so fuckin' far That you would never ever touch me again Won't see your alligator tears 'Cause, no, I've had enough of them *** Let me start this off by sayin' I really meant well from the start Take a broken man right in my hands And then put back all his parts *** But you're not half the man you think that you are And you can't fill the hole inside of you with money, girls and cars I'm so glad I never ever had a baby with you 'Cause you can't love nothin' unless there's somethin' in it for you *** Oh, I feel so sorry (I feel so sorry) I feel so sad (I feel so sad) I tried to help you (I tried to help you) It just made you mad And I had no warnin' (I had no warnin') About who you are ('bout who you) Just glad I made it out without breakin' down Oh, I feel so sorry (I feel so sorry) I feel so sad (I feel so sad) I tried to help you (I tried to help you) It just made you mad And I had no warnin' (I had no) About who you are ('bout who you) 'Bout who you are *** Hey Hey Hey Hey *** 'Cause you're not half the man you think that you are And you can't fill the hole inside of you with money, drugs and cars I'm so glad I never ever had a baby with you 'Cause you can't love nothin' unless there's somethin' in it for you *** I feel so sad You should be sad You should be You should be sad You should be You should be You should be