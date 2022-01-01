Harry Styles

Gotta see it to believe it, sky never looked so blue
So hard to leave it, that’s what I always do
So I keep thinking back to a time under the canyon moon
***
İnanmak için bunu görmen lazım, gökyüzü hiç bu kadar mavi görünmemişti
Bırakmak çok zor bunu, her zaman yaptığım şey bu
Bu yüzden Kanyon Ay’ının altındaki zamana geri gidiyor, düşünüp duruyorum
***
The world’s happy waitin’, door’s yellow, broken blue
I heard Jenny saying, “Go get the kids from school”
And I keep thinking back to the time under the canyon moon
***
Dünya’nın mutlu beklentisi, kapının sarısı, buruk mavi
Jenny’nin dediğini duyuyorum, “Çocukları okuldan almaya git”
Ve Kanyon Ay’ının altındaki zamana geri gidiyor, düşünüp duruyorum
***
I’ve been gone too long from you
***
Senden epeyce ayrı kaldım
***
Staring at the ceiling, two weeks and I’ll be home
Carry the feeling, through Paris all through Rome
And I’m still thinking back to the time under the canyon moon
***
Tavana bakıyorum, iki hafta ve evde olacağım
Duygularımı beraberimde taşıyorum, Paris’ten Roma’ya
Ve Kanyon Ay’ının altındaki zamana geri gidiyor, düşünüp duruyorum
***
I’m going, oh, I’m going
I’m going, oh, I’m going
I’m going, oh, I’m going home
I’m going, oh, I’m going
I’m going, oh, I’m going
I’m going, oh, I’m going home
***
Gidiyorum, oh, gidiyorum
Gidiyorum, oh, gidiyorum
Gidiyorum, oh, eve gidiyorum
Gidiyorum, oh, gidiyorum
Gidiyorum, oh, gidiyorum
Gidiyorum, oh, eve gidiyorum
***
Quick pause in conversation, she plays songs I’ve never heard
An old lover’s hippie music, pretends not to know the words
And I keep thinking back to the time under the canyon moon
***
Sohbet ederken hızlıca bir duraksama, hiç duymadığım şarkıları çalıyor
Hippi müziğinin eski bir aşığı, sanki sözleri bilmiyormuş gibi davranıyor
Ve Kanyon Ay’ının altındaki zamana geri gidiyor, düşünüp duruyorum
***
I’ve been gone too long from you
***
Senden epeyce ayrı kaldım
***
I’m going, oh, I’m going
I’m going, oh, I’m going
I’m going, oh, I’m going home
I’m going, oh, I’m going (Home)
I’m going, oh, I’m going (I’m going home)
I’m going, oh, I’m going home (Yeah)
I’m going, oh, I’m going (I’m going home)
I’m going, oh, I’m going (I’m going home)
I’m going, oh, I’m going home (Hey)
***
Gidiyorum, oh, gidiyorum
Gidiyorum, oh, gidiyorum
Gidiyorum, oh, eve gidiyorum
Gidiyorum, oh, gidiyorum (Eve)
Gidiyorum, oh, gidiyorum (Eve gidiyorum)
Gidiyorum, oh, eve gidiyorum (Evet)
Gidiyorum, oh, gidiyorum (Eve gidiyorum)
Gidiyorum, oh, gidiyorum (Eve gidiyorum)
Gidiyorum, oh, eve gidiyorum (Hey)