Harry Styles

Gotta see it to believe it, sky never looked so blue So hard to leave it, that’s what I always do So I keep thinking back to a time under the canyon moon *** İnanmak için bunu görmen lazım, gökyüzü hiç bu kadar mavi görünmemişti Bırakmak çok zor bunu, her zaman yaptığım şey bu Bu yüzden Kanyon Ay’ının altındaki zamana geri gidiyor, düşünüp duruyorum *** The world’s happy waitin’, door’s yellow, broken blue I heard Jenny saying, “Go get the kids from school” And I keep thinking back to the time under the canyon moon *** Dünya’nın mutlu beklentisi, kapının sarısı, buruk mavi Jenny’nin dediğini duyuyorum, “Çocukları okuldan almaya git” Ve Kanyon Ay’ının altındaki zamana geri gidiyor, düşünüp duruyorum *** I’ve been gone too long from you *** Senden epeyce ayrı kaldım *** Staring at the ceiling, two weeks and I’ll be home Carry the feeling, through Paris all through Rome And I’m still thinking back to the time under the canyon moon *** Tavana bakıyorum, iki hafta ve evde olacağım Duygularımı beraberimde taşıyorum, Paris’ten Roma’ya Ve Kanyon Ay’ının altındaki zamana geri gidiyor, düşünüp duruyorum *** I’m going, oh, I’m going I’m going, oh, I’m going I’m going, oh, I’m going home I’m going, oh, I’m going I’m going, oh, I’m going I’m going, oh, I’m going home *** Gidiyorum, oh, gidiyorum Gidiyorum, oh, gidiyorum Gidiyorum, oh, eve gidiyorum Gidiyorum, oh, gidiyorum Gidiyorum, oh, gidiyorum Gidiyorum, oh, eve gidiyorum *** Quick pause in conversation, she plays songs I’ve never heard An old lover’s hippie music, pretends not to know the words And I keep thinking back to the time under the canyon moon *** Sohbet ederken hızlıca bir duraksama, hiç duymadığım şarkıları çalıyor Hippi müziğinin eski bir aşığı, sanki sözleri bilmiyormuş gibi davranıyor Ve Kanyon Ay’ının altındaki zamana geri gidiyor, düşünüp duruyorum *** I’ve been gone too long from you *** Senden epeyce ayrı kaldım *** I’m going, oh, I’m going I’m going, oh, I’m going I’m going, oh, I’m going home I’m going, oh, I’m going (Home) I’m going, oh, I’m going (I’m going home) I’m going, oh, I’m going home (Yeah) I’m going, oh, I’m going (I’m going home) I’m going, oh, I’m going (I’m going home) I’m going, oh, I’m going home (Hey) *** Gidiyorum, oh, gidiyorum Gidiyorum, oh, gidiyorum Gidiyorum, oh, eve gidiyorum Gidiyorum, oh, gidiyorum (Eve) Gidiyorum, oh, gidiyorum (Eve gidiyorum) Gidiyorum, oh, eve gidiyorum (Evet) Gidiyorum, oh, gidiyorum (Eve gidiyorum) Gidiyorum, oh, gidiyorum (Eve gidiyorum) Gidiyorum, oh, eve gidiyorum (Hey)