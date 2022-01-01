Harry Styles

She worked her way through a cheap pack of cigarettes
Hard liquor mixed with a bit of intellect
And all the boys, they were saying they were into it
Such a pretty face, on a pretty neck
***
O çalıştı, ucuz bir sigara paketi yolunda
Biraz akıl ile karıştırılmış sert likör
Ve bütün çocuklar, içeri girdiklerini söylüyorlardı
Güzel bir yüz, güzel bir boyunda
***
Driving me crazy, but I’m into it, but I’m into it
I’m kind of into it
It’s getting crazy, I think I’m losing it, I think I’m losing it
I think she said “I’m having your baby, it’s none of your business”
***
Beni delirtiyorsun, ama içeri giriyorum, ama içeri giriyorum
Ben buna giriyorum
Çılgınlaşıyor, sanırım kaybediyorum, sanırım kaybediyorum
Sanırım ”Senin çocuğunu taşıyorum, seni ilgilendirmez” dedi.
***
“I’m having your baby, it’s none of your business”
“I’m having your baby, it’s none of your business”
“I’m having your baby, it’s none of your, it’s none of your”
***
”Senin çocuğunu taşıyorum, seni ilgilendirmez”
”Senin çocuğunu taşıyorum, seni ilgilendirmez”
”Senin çocuğunu taşıyorum, seni ilgilendirmez,seni ilgilendirmez”
***
It’s New York, baby, always jacked up
Whole tunnels, foreign noses always backed up
When she’s alone, she goes home to a cactus
In a black dress, she’s such a such an actress
***
Bu New York, bebeğim, her zaman dolu
Bütün tüneller, yabancı burunlar her zaman desteklendi
Yalnız olduğu zaman, eve bir kaktüsle gider
Siyah bir elbiseyle, bu tür bir aktristtir
***
Driving me crazy, but I’m into it, but I’m into it
I’m kind of into it
It’s getting crazy, I think I’m losing it, I think I’m losing it
I think she said “I’m having your baby, it’s none of your business”
***
Beni delirtiyorsun, ama içeri giriyorum, ama içeri giriyorum
Ben buna giriyorum
Çılgınlaşıyor, sanırım kaybediyorum, sanırım kaybediyorum
Sanırım ”Senin çocuğunu taşıyorum, seni ilgilendirmez” dedi.
***
“I’m having your baby, it’s none of your business” (none of your, none of your)
“I’m having your baby, it’s none of your business”
“I’m having your baby, it’s none of your, it’s none of your”
***
”Senin çocuğunu taşıyorum, seni ilgilendirmez” (seni ilgilendirmez, seni ilgilendirmez)
”Senin çocuğunu taşıyorum, seni ilgilendirmez”
”Senin çocuğunu taşıyorum, seni ilgilendirmez,seni ilgilendirmez”
***
She sits beside me like a silhouette
Hard candy dripping on me ’til my feet are wet
And now she’s all over me, it’s like I paid for it
It’s like I paid for it, I’m gonna pay for this
***
Yanımda bir siluet gibi oturuyor
Sert bir şeker bana damlayan, ayaklarım ıslak olunca
Ve şimdi her şey bitti, sanki bunun için para veriyormuşum gibi
Sanki parasını ödemişim gibi, bunun bedelini ödeyeceğim
***
It’s none of your, it’s none of your
“I’m having your baby, it’s none of your business”
“I’m having your baby, it’s none of your business” (it’s none of your, none of your)
“I’m having your baby, it’s none of your business”
“I’m having your baby, it’s none of your business” (it’s none of your, none of your)
***
Seni ilgilendirmez, seni ilgilendirmez
”Senin çocuğunu taşıyorum, seni ilgilendirmez”
”Senin çocuğunu taşıyorum, seni ilgilendirmez” (seni ilgilendirmez, seni ilgilendirmez)
”Senin çocuğunu taşıyorum, seni ilgilendirmez”
”Senin çocuğunu taşıyorum, seni ilgilendirmez” (seni ilgilendirmez, seni ilgilendirmez)