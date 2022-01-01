Harry Styles

She worked her way through a cheap pack of cigarettes Hard liquor mixed with a bit of intellect And all the boys, they were saying they were into it Such a pretty face, on a pretty neck *** O çalıştı, ucuz bir sigara paketi yolunda Biraz akıl ile karıştırılmış sert likör Ve bütün çocuklar, içeri girdiklerini söylüyorlardı Güzel bir yüz, güzel bir boyunda *** Driving me crazy, but I’m into it, but I’m into it I’m kind of into it It’s getting crazy, I think I’m losing it, I think I’m losing it I think she said “I’m having your baby, it’s none of your business” *** Beni delirtiyorsun, ama içeri giriyorum, ama içeri giriyorum Ben buna giriyorum Çılgınlaşıyor, sanırım kaybediyorum, sanırım kaybediyorum Sanırım ”Senin çocuğunu taşıyorum, seni ilgilendirmez” dedi. *** “I’m having your baby, it’s none of your business” “I’m having your baby, it’s none of your business” “I’m having your baby, it’s none of your, it’s none of your” *** ”Senin çocuğunu taşıyorum, seni ilgilendirmez” ”Senin çocuğunu taşıyorum, seni ilgilendirmez” ”Senin çocuğunu taşıyorum, seni ilgilendirmez,seni ilgilendirmez” *** It’s New York, baby, always jacked up Whole tunnels, foreign noses always backed up When she’s alone, she goes home to a cactus In a black dress, she’s such a such an actress *** Bu New York, bebeğim, her zaman dolu Bütün tüneller, yabancı burunlar her zaman desteklendi Yalnız olduğu zaman, eve bir kaktüsle gider Siyah bir elbiseyle, bu tür bir aktristtir *** Driving me crazy, but I’m into it, but I’m into it I’m kind of into it It’s getting crazy, I think I’m losing it, I think I’m losing it I think she said “I’m having your baby, it’s none of your business” *** Beni delirtiyorsun, ama içeri giriyorum, ama içeri giriyorum Ben buna giriyorum Çılgınlaşıyor, sanırım kaybediyorum, sanırım kaybediyorum Sanırım ”Senin çocuğunu taşıyorum, seni ilgilendirmez” dedi. *** “I’m having your baby, it’s none of your business” (none of your, none of your) “I’m having your baby, it’s none of your business” “I’m having your baby, it’s none of your, it’s none of your” *** ”Senin çocuğunu taşıyorum, seni ilgilendirmez” (seni ilgilendirmez, seni ilgilendirmez) ”Senin çocuğunu taşıyorum, seni ilgilendirmez” ”Senin çocuğunu taşıyorum, seni ilgilendirmez,seni ilgilendirmez” *** She sits beside me like a silhouette Hard candy dripping on me ’til my feet are wet And now she’s all over me, it’s like I paid for it It’s like I paid for it, I’m gonna pay for this *** Yanımda bir siluet gibi oturuyor Sert bir şeker bana damlayan, ayaklarım ıslak olunca Ve şimdi her şey bitti, sanki bunun için para veriyormuşum gibi Sanki parasını ödemişim gibi, bunun bedelini ödeyeceğim *** It’s none of your, it’s none of your “I’m having your baby, it’s none of your business” “I’m having your baby, it’s none of your business” (it’s none of your, none of your) “I’m having your baby, it’s none of your business” “I’m having your baby, it’s none of your business” (it’s none of your, none of your) *** Seni ilgilendirmez, seni ilgilendirmez ”Senin çocuğunu taşıyorum, seni ilgilendirmez” ”Senin çocuğunu taşıyorum, seni ilgilendirmez” (seni ilgilendirmez, seni ilgilendirmez) ”Senin çocuğunu taşıyorum, seni ilgilendirmez” ”Senin çocuğunu taşıyorum, seni ilgilendirmez” (seni ilgilendirmez, seni ilgilendirmez)