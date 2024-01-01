Harry Styles

Just stop your crying It's a sign of the times Welcome to the final show Hope you're wearing your best clothes You can't bribe the door on your way to the sky You look pretty good down here But you ain't really good *** If we never learn, we been here before Why are we always stuck and running from The bullets? The bullets We never learn, we been here before Why are we always stuck and running from The bullets? The bullets *** Just stop your crying It's a sign of the times We gotta get away from here We gotta get away from here Just stop your crying It'll be alright They told me that the end is near We gotta get away from here *** Just stop your crying Have the time of your life Breaking through the atmosphere And things are pretty good from here Remember everything will be alright We can meet again somewhere Somewhere far away from here *** We never learn, we been here before Why are we always stuck and running from The bullets? The bullets We never learn, we been here before Why are we always stuck and running from The bullets? The bullets *** Just stop your crying It's a sign of the times We gotta get away from here We gotta get away from here Stop your crying Baby, it'll be alright They told me that the end is near We gotta get away from here *** We never learn, we been here before Why are we always stuck and running from The bullets? The bullets *** We never learn, we been here before Why are we always stuck and running from The bullets? The bullets *** We don't talk enough We should open up Before it's all too much Will we ever learn? We've been here before It's just what we know *** Stop your crying, baby It's a sign of the times We gotta get away We got to get away We got to get away We got to get away We got to get away We got to, we got to, away We got to, we got to, away We got to, we got to, away