Harry Styles

Same lips red, same eyes blue Same white shirt, couple more tattoos But it's not you and it's not me Tastes so sweet, looks so real Sounds like something that I used to feel But I can't touch what I see *** We're not who we used to be We're not who we used to be We're just two ghosts standing in the place of you and me Trying to remember how it feels to have a heartbeat *** The fridge light washes this room white Moon dances over your good side This was all we used to need Tongue-tied like we've never known Telling those stories we already told 'Cause we don't say what we really mean *** We're not who we used to be We're not who we used to be We're just two ghosts standing in the place of you and me *** We're not who we used to be We're not who we used to be We're just two ghosts swimming in a glass half empty Trying to remember how it feels to have a heartbeat *** We're not who we used to be We're not who we used to be We're just two ghosts standing in the place of you and me *** We're not who we used to be We don't see what we used to see We're just two ghosts swimming in a glass half empty Trying to remember how it feels to have a heartbeat *** Trying to remember how it feels to have a heartbeat I'm just trying to remember how it feels to have a heartbeat