Helena Paparizou

Hey Papi, hey Papi I'm not your average bimbo, Lost in limbo Hey Papi, you can't catch me Cause I'm a bomb digi digi Bomb digi digi, ah *** You're not my kind Got no time For a fake romancer Now there's your answer *** Why, why? Cheap stares gonna get you nowhere Why, why? Cheap talk wins no heart *** What you wanna know? Papi, eh Papi, oh Oops I bet you wouldn't mind, gigolo Better run along Carry on with the show Cause real ladies don't go for gigolos *** What you wanna know? Papi, eh Papi, oh Oops you're running out of time, gigolo Something, or nothing It's not what you get though You better slow your roll, Papi oh *** Hey Papi, Hey Papi You better keep your hands off Look but don't touch Hey Papi, you can't have me Cause I'm a bomb digi digi Bomb digi digi, ah *** Tricks and traps This and that Will never spark my interest Have me impressed *** Why, why? It takes more to lure a lady Why, why? It takes a lot to get what I got *** What you wanna know? Papi, eh Papi, oh Oops I bet you wouldn't mind, gigolo Better run along Carry on with the show Cause real ladies don't go for gigolos *** Why, why? Cheap stares gonna get you nowhere Why, why? Cheap talk wins no heart *** What you wanna know? Papi, eh Papi, oh Oops I bet you wouldn't mind, gigolo Better run along Carry on with the show Cause real ladies don't go for gigolos *** You drop the ball I don't fall that easily Yeah, yeah Tricks and traps No, I don't fall for that Hate to say but, You hit the wall I don't fall that easily Yeah, yeah Get off my back Cause I don't fall for that And I won't fall for you