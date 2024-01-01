Gigolo (Greek Version) Şarkı Sözleri
Helena Paparizou
Gigolo (Greek Version)
-
Hey Papi, hey Papi
I'm not your average bimbo,
Lost in limbo
Hey Papi, you can't catch me
Cause I'm a bomb digi digi
Bomb digi digi, ah
***
You're not my kind
Got no time
For a fake romancer
Now there's your answer
***
Why, why?
Cheap stares gonna get you nowhere
Why, why?
Cheap talk wins no heart
***
What you wanna know?
Papi, eh Papi, oh
Oops I bet you wouldn't mind, gigolo
Better run along
Carry on with the show
Cause real ladies don't go for gigolos
***
What you wanna know?
Papi, eh Papi, oh
Oops you're running out of time, gigolo
Something, or nothing
It's not what you get though
You better slow your roll, Papi oh
***
Hey Papi, Hey Papi
You better keep your hands off
Look but don't touch
Hey Papi, you can't have me
Cause I'm a bomb digi digi
Bomb digi digi, ah
***
Tricks and traps
This and that
Will never spark my interest
Have me impressed
***
Why, why?
It takes more to lure a lady
Why, why?
It takes a lot to get what I got
***
What you wanna know?
Papi, eh Papi, oh
Oops I bet you wouldn't mind, gigolo
Better run along
Carry on with the show
Cause real ladies don't go for gigolos
***
Why, why?
Cheap stares gonna get you nowhere
Why, why?
Cheap talk wins no heart
***
What you wanna know?
Papi, eh Papi, oh
Oops I bet you wouldn't mind, gigolo
Better run along
Carry on with the show
Cause real ladies don't go for gigolos
***
You drop the ball
I don't fall that easily
Yeah, yeah
Tricks and traps
No, I don't fall for that
Hate to say but,
You hit the wall
I don't fall that easily
Yeah, yeah
Get off my back
Cause I don't fall for that
And I won't fall for you