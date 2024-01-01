My Number One Şarkı Sözleri
Helena Paparizou
My Number One
You're my lover
Undercover
You're my sacred passion and I have no other
***
You're Delicious
So Capricious
If I find out you don't want me I'll be vicious
***
Say you love me
And you'll have me
In your arms forever and I won't forget it
***
Say you miss me
Come and kiss me
Take me up to heaven and you won't regret it
***
You are the one
You're my number one
The only treasure I'll ever have
You are the one
You're my number one
Anything for you 'cause you're the one I love
***
You re my lover
Undercover
You're my sacred passion and I have no other
***
You're a fire
And desire
When I kiss your lips, you know, you take me higher
***
You're addiction
My conviction
You're my passion, my relief, my crucifixion
***
Never leave me
And believe me
You will be the sun into my raining season
***
Never leave me
And believe me
In my empty life you'll be the only reason
***
You are the one
You're my number one
The only treasure I'll ever have
You are the one
You're my number one
Anything for you 'cause you're the one I love
***
You re my lover
Undercover
You're my sacred passion and I have no other
You are the one
***
You're my number one
The only treasure I'll ever have
You are the one
You're my number one
Anything for you 'cause you're the one I love
***
You re my lover
Undercover
You're my sacred passion and I have no other