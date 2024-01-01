Helena Paparizou

You're my lover Undercover You're my sacred passion and I have no other *** You're Delicious So Capricious If I find out you don't want me I'll be vicious *** Say you love me And you'll have me In your arms forever and I won't forget it *** Say you miss me Come and kiss me Take me up to heaven and you won't regret it *** You are the one You're my number one The only treasure I'll ever have You are the one You're my number one Anything for you 'cause you're the one I love *** You re my lover Undercover You're my sacred passion and I have no other *** You're a fire And desire When I kiss your lips, you know, you take me higher *** You're addiction My conviction You're my passion, my relief, my crucifixion *** Never leave me And believe me You will be the sun into my raining season *** Never leave me And believe me In my empty life you'll be the only reason *** You are the one You're my number one The only treasure I'll ever have You are the one You're my number one Anything for you 'cause you're the one I love *** You re my lover Undercover You're my sacred passion and I have no other You are the one *** You're my number one The only treasure I'll ever have You are the one You're my number one Anything for you 'cause you're the one I love *** You re my lover Undercover You're my sacred passion and I have no other