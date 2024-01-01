Henry Mancini

Sunflower Şarkı Sözleri
Love is storm and wind and tide,
all the tears your heart can hold,
But I look back after Loss of love
and know the days were gold.
***
I see on fly shattered skies;
not a ray of light to find,
But I look back after Loss of love
and sunlight blinds my mind.
***
Songs were sung with words as young as May,
But in the midst of summer, winter came;
A chill blew out the flame,
Now the words of haunted songs
ring as clear as they did then.
***
Still I look back after Loss of Love,
and live to love again,
live to love again.