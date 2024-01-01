Henry Mancini

Love is storm and wind and tide, all the tears your heart can hold, But I look back after Loss of love and know the days were gold. *** I see on fly shattered skies; not a ray of light to find, But I look back after Loss of love and sunlight blinds my mind. *** Songs were sung with words as young as May, But in the midst of summer, winter came; A chill blew out the flame, Now the words of haunted songs ring as clear as they did then. *** Still I look back after Loss of Love, and live to love again, live to love again.