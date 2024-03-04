Keep On Rising (Radio Mix) Şarkı Sözleri
Ian Carey Keep On Rising (Radio Mix) şarkı sözleri 7/24dinle.com'da! Birçok kişinin aklında yer edinen Ian Carey Keep On Rising (Radio Mix) şarkı sözleri ve nakaratı dinleyenler tarafından merak ediliyor. Sanatçının hayranları tarafından en çok beğeni alan şarkıları arasında bulunan Keep On Rising (Radio Mix) sözlerine buradan ulaşabilirsiniz. Ayrıca dilediğiniz sosyal medya platformundan sözleri paylaşabilirsiniz.
Ian Carey
Keep On Rising (Radio Mix)
Tüm Şarkıları
-
Down in the depths of my soul
Feeling the lost of control in it's spirit
So colourful
If you feel it then let's go
To a place where you belong
Give it strength to carry on
Open your heart, set your mind at ease
Live your life and you'll be free
***
We're gonna rise, rise, rise
Keep on rising
And rise, rise, rise
Uhmmmm uhhm
***
Rise, rise, rise
Keep on rising
And rise, rise, rise
Yeah, Hey, yeah, Uhmm
***
Sometimes you feel like
You're down and out
Feeling the pressure
And you're in doubt
And your feeling low
Nowhere to go
Don't you worry
I know you're gonna
***
Rise, rise, rise
Keep on rising
And rise, rise, rise
Yeah Hey yeah Uhmm
***
We're gonna rise, rise, rise
Keep on rising
***
We're gonna rise, rise, rise
Keep on rising
And rise, rise, rise
***
Keep on rising, rising, rising
Rising, rising, rising, rise ohh ohh yeah!