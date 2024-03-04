Down in the depths of my soul Feeling the lost of control in it's spirit So colourful If you feel it then let's go To a place where you belong Give it strength to carry on Open your heart, set your mind at ease Live your life and you'll be free *** We're gonna rise, rise, rise Keep on rising And rise, rise, rise Uhmmmm uhhm *** Rise, rise, rise Keep on rising And rise, rise, rise Yeah, Hey, yeah, Uhmm *** Sometimes you feel like You're down and out Feeling the pressure And you're in doubt And your feeling low Nowhere to go Don't you worry I know you're gonna *** Rise, rise, rise Keep on rising And rise, rise, rise Yeah Hey yeah Uhmm *** We're gonna rise, rise, rise Keep on rising *** We're gonna rise, rise, rise Keep on rising And rise, rise, rise *** Keep on rising, rising, rising Rising, rising, rising, rise ohh ohh yeah!