İmagine Dragons

Bad Lİar Şarkı Sözleri
Oh hush my dear, it’s been a difficult year
And terrors don’t prey on innocent victims
Trust me darlin’, trust me darlin’
***
It’s been a loveless year
I’m a man of three fears
Integrity, faith and crocodile tears
***
Trust me darlin’, trust me darlin’
***
So look me in the eyes
Tell me what you see
Perfect paradise
Tearing at the seams
I wish I could escape it
I don’t want to fake it
I wish I could erase it
Make your heart believe
***
But I’m a bad liar
Bad liar
Now you know
Now you know
I’m a bad liar
Bad liar
Now you know
You’re free to go
***
Did all my dreams never mean one thing
Does happiness lie in a diamond ring
Oh I’ve been asking, for
Oh I’ve been asking, for problems, problems, problems
***
I wage my war, on the world inside
I take my gun to the enemy's side
Oh I’ve been asking for (trust me darlin’)
Oh I’ve been asking (trust me darlin’), for problems, problems, problems
***
So look me in the eyes
Tell me what you see
Perfect paradise
Tearing at the seams
I wish I could escape it
I don’t want to fake it
I wish I could erase it
Make your heart believe
***
But I’m a bad liar
Bad liar
Now you know
Now you know
I’m a bad liar
Bad liar
Now you know
You’re free to go
***
I can’t breathe
I can’t be
I can’t be what you want me to be
Believe me this one time, believe me
***
I’m a bad liar
Bad liar
Now you know
Now you know
I’m a bad liar
Bad liar
Now you know
You’re free to go
***
Please believe me
Please believe me