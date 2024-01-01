İmagine Dragons

Oh hush my dear, it’s been a difficult year And terrors don’t prey on innocent victims Trust me darlin’, trust me darlin’ *** It’s been a loveless year I’m a man of three fears Integrity, faith and crocodile tears *** Trust me darlin’, trust me darlin’ *** So look me in the eyes Tell me what you see Perfect paradise Tearing at the seams I wish I could escape it I don’t want to fake it I wish I could erase it Make your heart believe *** But I’m a bad liar Bad liar Now you know Now you know I’m a bad liar Bad liar Now you know You’re free to go *** Did all my dreams never mean one thing Does happiness lie in a diamond ring Oh I’ve been asking, for Oh I’ve been asking, for problems, problems, problems *** I wage my war, on the world inside I take my gun to the enemy's side Oh I’ve been asking for (trust me darlin’) Oh I’ve been asking (trust me darlin’), for problems, problems, problems *** So look me in the eyes Tell me what you see Perfect paradise Tearing at the seams I wish I could escape it I don’t want to fake it I wish I could erase it Make your heart believe *** But I’m a bad liar Bad liar Now you know Now you know I’m a bad liar Bad liar Now you know You’re free to go *** I can’t breathe I can’t be I can’t be what you want me to be Believe me this one time, believe me *** I’m a bad liar Bad liar Now you know Now you know I’m a bad liar Bad liar Now you know You’re free to go *** Please believe me Please believe me