İmagine Dragons

Look out for yourself I wake up to the sounds of the silence that allows For my mind to run around with my ear up to the ground I'm searching to behold the stories that are told When my back is to the world that was smiling when I turned Tell you, you're the greatest But once you turn, they hate us Oh, the misery Everybody wants to be my enemy Spare the sympathy Everybody wants to be my enemy Look out for yourself My enemy Look out for yourself But I'm ready Your words up on the wall as you're praying for my fall And the laughter in the halls And the names that I've been called I stack it in my mind and I'm waiting for the time When I show you what it's like to be words spit in a mic Tell you, you're the greatest But once you turn, they hate us (ha) Oh, the misery Everybody wants to be my enemy Spare the sympathy Everybody wants to be my enemy Look out for yourself My enemy (yeah) Look out for yourself Uh, look, okay I'm hoping that somebody pray for me I'm praying that somebody hope for me I'm staying where nobody 'posed to be Posted, being a wreck of emotions Ready to go whenever, just let me know The road is long, so put the pedal into the floor The enemy on my trail, my energy unavailable I'ma tell 'em, "Hasta luego" They wanna plot on my trot to the top I've been outta shape, thinkin' out the box I'm an astronaut, I blasted off the planet rock To cause catastrophe and it matters more because I had it And I had a thought about wreaking havoc on an opposition, kinda shockin' They want a static with precision, I'm automatic quarterback I ain't talking sacking pack it, pack it up, I don't panic, batter-batter up Who the baddest? It don't matter 'cause we at ya throat Everybody wants to be my enemy Spare the sympathy Everybody wants to be my enemy Oh, the misery Everybody wants to be my enemy Spare the sympathy Everybody wants to be my enemy (I swear) Pray it away, I swear, I never be a saint, no way My enemy Pray it away, I swear, I never be a saint Look out for yourself