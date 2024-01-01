Enemy Şarkı Sözleri
İmagine Dragons Enemy şarkı sözleri 7/24dinle.com'da! Birçok kişinin aklında yer edinen İmagine Dragons Enemy şarkı sözleri ve nakaratı dinleyenler tarafından merak ediliyor. Sanatçının hayranları tarafından en çok beğeni alan şarkıları arasında bulunan Enemy sözlerine buradan ulaşabilirsiniz. Ayrıca dilediğiniz sosyal medya platformundan sözleri paylaşabilirsiniz.
Tüm Şarkıları
-
Look out for yourself
I wake up to the sounds of the silence that allows
For my mind to run around with my ear up to the ground
I'm searching to behold the stories that are told
When my back is to the world that was smiling when I turned
Tell you, you're the greatest
But once you turn, they hate us
Oh, the misery
Everybody wants to be my enemy
Spare the sympathy
Everybody wants to be my enemy
Look out for yourself
My enemy
Look out for yourself
But I'm ready
Your words up on the wall as you're praying for my fall
And the laughter in the halls
And the names that I've been called
I stack it in my mind and I'm waiting for the time
When I show you what it's like to be words spit in a mic
Tell you, you're the greatest
But once you turn, they hate us (ha)
Oh, the misery
Everybody wants to be my enemy
Spare the sympathy
Everybody wants to be my enemy
Look out for yourself
My enemy (yeah)
Look out for yourself
Uh, look, okay
I'm hoping that somebody pray for me
I'm praying that somebody hope for me
I'm staying where nobody 'posed to be
Posted, being a wreck of emotions
Ready to go whenever, just let me know
The road is long, so put the pedal into the floor
The enemy on my trail, my energy unavailable
I'ma tell 'em, "Hasta luego"
They wanna plot on my trot to the top
I've been outta shape, thinkin' out the box
I'm an astronaut, I blasted off the planet rock
To cause catastrophe and it matters more because I had it
And I had a thought about wreaking havoc on an opposition, kinda shockin'
They want a static with precision, I'm automatic quarterback
I ain't talking sacking pack it, pack it up, I don't panic, batter-batter up
Who the baddest? It don't matter 'cause we at ya throat
Everybody wants to be my enemy
Spare the sympathy
Everybody wants to be my enemy
Oh, the misery
Everybody wants to be my enemy
Spare the sympathy
Everybody wants to be my enemy (I swear)
Pray it away, I swear, I never be a saint, no way
My enemy
Pray it away, I swear, I never be a saint
Look out for yourself