İmagine Dragons

Will you hold the line? When every one of them has given up or given in, tell me In this house of mine Nothing ever comes without a consequence or cost, tell me Will the stars align? Will heaven step in? Will it save us from our sin? Will it? 'Cause this house of mine stands strong *** That's the price you pay Leave behind your heart and cast away Just another product of today Rather be the hunter than the prey And you're standing on the edge, face up 'cause you're a... *** Natural A beating heart of stone You gotta be so cold To make it in this world Yeah, you're a natural Living your life cutthroat You gotta be so cold Yeah, you're a natural *** Will somebody Let me see the light within the dark trees shadowing What's happening? Looking through the glass find the wrong within the past knowing We are the youth Cut until it bleeds, inside a world without the peace, face it A bit of the truth, the truth *** That's the price you pay Leave behind your heart and cast away Just another product of today Rather be the hunter than the prey And you're standing on the edge, face up 'cause you're a... *** Natural A beating heart of stone You gotta be so cold To make it in this world Yeah, you're a natural Living your life cutthroat You gotta be so cold Yeah, you're a natural *** Deep inside me, I'm fading to black, I'm fading Took an oath by the blood of my hand, won't break it I can taste it, the end is upon us, I swear Gonna make it I'm gonna make it *** Natural A beating heart of stone You gotta be so cold To make it in this world Yeah, you're a natural Living your life cutthroat You gotta be so cold Yeah, you're a natural *** Natural Yeah, you're a natural