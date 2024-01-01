İmagine Dragons

Just a young gun with a quick fuse I was uptight, wanna let loose I was dreaming of bigger things And wanna leave my own life behind Not a yes sir, not a follower Fit the box, fit the mold Have a seat in the foyer, take a number I was lightning before the thunder *** Thunder, thunder Thunder, thun-, thunder Thun-thun-thunder, thunder, thunder Thunder, thun-, thunder Thun-thun-thunder, thunder *** Thunder, feel the thunder Lightning and the thunder Thunder, feel the thunder Lightning and the thunder Thunder, thunder Thunder *** Kids were laughing in my classes While I was scheming for the masses Who do you think you are? Dreaming 'bout being a big star You say you're basic, you say you're easy You're always riding in the back seat Now I'm smiling from the stage while You were clapping in the nosebleeds *** Thunder, thunder Thunder, thun-, thunder Thun-thun-thunder, thunder, thunder Thunder, thun-, thunder Thun-thun-thunder, thunder *** Thunder, feel the thunder Lightning and the thunder Thunder, feel the thunder Lightning and the thunder Thunder *** Thunder, feel the thunder Lightning and the thunder, thunder *** Thunder, feel the thunder Lightning and the thunder, thunder Thunder, feel the thunder Lightning and the thunder, thunder Thunder, feel the thunder Lightning and the thunder, thunder Thunder, feel the thunder (feel the) Lightning and the thunder, thunder *** Thunder, thunder, thunder Thun-thun-thunder, thunder Thunder, thunder, thunder Thun-thun-thunder, thunder Thunder, thunder, thunder Thun-thun-thunder, thunder Thunder, thunder, thunder Thun-thun-thunder, thunder