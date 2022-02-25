She's moving like: oh, oh oh, oh oh, oh, oh oh
Şey gibi sallanıyor: oh, oh oh, oh oh, oh, oh oh
She's moving like: oh, oh oh, oh oh, oh
Şey gibi sallanıyor: oh, oh oh, oh oh, oh
She's moving like: oh, oh oh, oh oh, oh, oh oh
Şey gibi sallanıyor: oh, oh oh, oh oh, oh, oh oh
She's moving like: oh, oh oh, oh oh, oh
Şey gibi sallanıyor: oh, oh oh, oh oh, oh
***
You can be my daddy
Babacığım olabilirsin
I feel ecstatic
Mest olabilirim
Don't worry
Üzülme
We can make love automatic
İstemsiz sevişebiliriz
***
Come feel my body
Gel vücudumu hisset
I think you're naughty
Galiba yaramazsın
Only with you I feel
Partinin başladığını
The party get started
Sadece seninle anlarım
***
I think I like yo
Galiba senden hoşlandım
I think I like yo
Galiba senden hoşlandım
I think I like yo
Galiba senden hoşlandım
I think I like...
Galiba senden hoşlandım
***
She's moving like: oh, oh oh, oh oh, oh, oh oh
Şey gibi sallanıyor: oh, oh oh, oh oh, oh, oh oh
She's moving like: oh, oh oh, oh oh, oh
Şey gibi sallanıyor: oh, oh oh, oh oh, oh
She's moving like: oh, oh oh, oh oh, oh, oh oh
Şey gibi sallanıyor: oh, oh oh, oh oh, oh, oh oh
She's moving like: oh, oh oh, oh oh, oh
Şey gibi sallanıyor: oh, oh oh, oh oh, oh
***
Who's the club rocker?
Kim ortam çocuğu?
Are you the club rocker?
Sen misin ortam çocuğu?
Are you the club rocker?
Sen misin ortam çocuğu?
***
You can be my daddy
Babacığım olabilirsin
I feel ecstatic
Mest olabilirim
Don't worry we can
Meraklanma otomatik olarak
Make love automatic
aşk yapabiliriz
***
Come feel my body
Gel vücudumu hisset
I think you're naughty
Galiba yaramazsın
Only with you I feel
Partinin başladığını
The party get started
Sadece seninle anlarım
***
I think I like yo
Galiba senden hoşlandım
I think I like yo
Galiba senden hoşlandım
I think I like yo
Galiba senden hoşlandım
I think I like...
Galiba senden hoşlandım
***
She's moving like: oh, oh oh, oh oh, oh, oh oh
Şey gibi sallanıyor: oh, oh oh, oh oh, oh, oh oh
She's moving like: oh, oh oh, oh oh, oh
Şey gibi sallanıyor: oh, oh oh, oh oh, oh
She's moving like: oh, oh oh, oh oh, oh, oh oh
Şey gibi sallanıyor: oh, oh oh, oh oh, oh, oh oh
She's moving like: oh, oh oh, oh oh, oh
Şey gibi sallanıyor: oh, oh oh, oh oh, oh
***
Are you the club rocker?
Sen misin ortam çocuğu?
That's the way that I feel
Öyle hissediyorum
Everyday, everyday
Hergün, hergün
That's the way that I feel
Öyle hissediyorum
Every night, every night
her gece, her gece
***
She's moving like: oh, oh oh, oh oh, oh, oh oh
Şey gibi sallanıyor: oh, oh oh, oh oh, oh, oh oh
She's moving like: oh, oh oh, oh oh, oh
Şey gibi sallanıyor: oh, oh oh, oh oh, oh
She's moving like: oh, oh oh, oh oh, oh, oh oh
Şey gibi sallanıyor: oh, oh oh, oh oh, oh, oh oh
She's moving like: oh, oh oh, oh oh, oh
Şey gibi sallanıyor: oh, oh oh, oh oh, oh