She's moving like: oh, oh oh, oh oh, oh, oh oh Şey gibi sallanıyor: oh, oh oh, oh oh, oh, oh oh She's moving like: oh, oh oh, oh oh, oh Şey gibi sallanıyor: oh, oh oh, oh oh, oh She's moving like: oh, oh oh, oh oh, oh, oh oh Şey gibi sallanıyor: oh, oh oh, oh oh, oh, oh oh She's moving like: oh, oh oh, oh oh, oh Şey gibi sallanıyor: oh, oh oh, oh oh, oh *** You can be my daddy Babacığım olabilirsin I feel ecstatic Mest olabilirim Don't worry Üzülme We can make love automatic İstemsiz sevişebiliriz *** Come feel my body Gel vücudumu hisset I think you're naughty Galiba yaramazsın Only with you I feel Partinin başladığını The party get started Sadece seninle anlarım *** I think I like yo Galiba senden hoşlandım I think I like yo Galiba senden hoşlandım I think I like yo Galiba senden hoşlandım I think I like... Galiba senden hoşlandım *** She's moving like: oh, oh oh, oh oh, oh, oh oh Şey gibi sallanıyor: oh, oh oh, oh oh, oh, oh oh She's moving like: oh, oh oh, oh oh, oh Şey gibi sallanıyor: oh, oh oh, oh oh, oh She's moving like: oh, oh oh, oh oh, oh, oh oh Şey gibi sallanıyor: oh, oh oh, oh oh, oh, oh oh She's moving like: oh, oh oh, oh oh, oh Şey gibi sallanıyor: oh, oh oh, oh oh, oh *** Who's the club rocker? Kim ortam çocuğu? Are you the club rocker? Sen misin ortam çocuğu? Are you the club rocker? Sen misin ortam çocuğu? *** You can be my daddy Babacığım olabilirsin I feel ecstatic Mest olabilirim Don't worry we can Meraklanma otomatik olarak Make love automatic aşk yapabiliriz *** Come feel my body Gel vücudumu hisset I think you're naughty Galiba yaramazsın Only with you I feel Partinin başladığını The party get started Sadece seninle anlarım *** I think I like yo Galiba senden hoşlandım I think I like yo Galiba senden hoşlandım I think I like yo Galiba senden hoşlandım I think I like... Galiba senden hoşlandım *** She's moving like: oh, oh oh, oh oh, oh, oh oh Şey gibi sallanıyor: oh, oh oh, oh oh, oh, oh oh She's moving like: oh, oh oh, oh oh, oh Şey gibi sallanıyor: oh, oh oh, oh oh, oh She's moving like: oh, oh oh, oh oh, oh, oh oh Şey gibi sallanıyor: oh, oh oh, oh oh, oh, oh oh She's moving like: oh, oh oh, oh oh, oh Şey gibi sallanıyor: oh, oh oh, oh oh, oh *** Are you the club rocker? Sen misin ortam çocuğu? That's the way that I feel Öyle hissediyorum Everyday, everyday Hergün, hergün That's the way that I feel Öyle hissediyorum Every night, every night her gece, her gece *** She's moving like: oh, oh oh, oh oh, oh, oh oh Şey gibi sallanıyor: oh, oh oh, oh oh, oh, oh oh She's moving like: oh, oh oh, oh oh, oh Şey gibi sallanıyor: oh, oh oh, oh oh, oh She's moving like: oh, oh oh, oh oh, oh, oh oh Şey gibi sallanıyor: oh, oh oh, oh oh, oh, oh oh She's moving like: oh, oh oh, oh oh, oh Şey gibi sallanıyor: oh, oh oh, oh oh, oh