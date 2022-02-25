I’m on the road, empty and cold. Yoldayım, boş ve soğuk. To a distant destination, I don’t know. Uzak bir yere, bilmiyorum. ‘Been thinking about you, we back in days of all. Senin hakkında düşünüyorum, her güne geri döndük. It’s hard to admit it, I still miss you, miss you so. Bunu kabullenmek zor, seni hala özlüyorum, çok özlüyorum. *** Flashbacks of our memories, the past is my enemy. Anılarımıza geri dönüşler, geçmiş benim düşmanım. And I’m drowning in a sad melody. Ve ben üzgün bir melodinin içinde boğuluyorum. Flashbacks of our memories, the past is my enemy. Anılarımıza geri dönüşler, geçmiş benim düşmanım. It keeps holding, holding on me. Beni tutmaya devam ediyor, beni tutuyor. Come break the silence. Gel sessizliği boz. *** So far from home, but feelings were close. Evden çok uzakta, ama duygular yakındı. You’re in my thoughts, my bed, my clothes when I’m alone. Düşüncelerimdesin, yatağımda, yalnızken kıyafetlerimde. I find myself, my hands on the phone. Kendimi buluyorum, ellerim telefonda. But I’m holding up my feelings and letting you go. Ama duygularımı tutuyor ve gitmene izin veriyorum. *** Flashbacks of our memories, the past is my enemy. Anılarımıza geri dönüşler, geçmiş benim düşmanım. And I’m drowning in a sad melody. Ve ben üzgün bir melodinin içinde boğuluyorum. Flashbacks of our memories, the past is my enemy. Anılarımıza geri dönüşler, geçmiş benim düşmanım. It keeps holding, holding on me. Beni tutmaya devam ediyor, beni tutuyor. Come break the silence. Gel sessizliği boz. *** Hundreds of feelings confusing me. Yüzlerce duygu kafamı karıştırıyor. And making me so insecure, so insecure. Ve beni çok güvensiz hissettiriyor, çok güvensiz. Why you still holding me like never before? Neden beni hala daha önce hiç olmadığı gibi tutuyorsun? ‘Cause hundreds of feelings confusing me. Çünkü yüzlerce duygu kafamı karıştırıyor. *** Flashbacks of our memories, the past is my enemy. Anılarımıza geri dönüşler, geçmiş benim düşmanım. And I’m drowning in a sad melody. Ve ben üzgün bir melodinin içinde boğuluyorum. Flashbacks of our memories, the past is my enemy. Anılarımıza geri dönüşler, geçmiş benim düşmanım. It keeps holding, holding on me. Beni tutmaya devam ediyor, beni tutuyor. Come break the silence. Gel sessizliği boz.