Sun Is Up Radio Edit By Play & Win Şarkı Sözleri
Inna
Sun Is Up Radio Edit By Play & Win
all the people tonight
Bu gece bütün insanlar
put the hands in the sky
Ellerini gökyüzüne uzatıyor
c'mon boy, c'mon and get the rythm of the music high
Haydi oğlum,haydi ve müziğin yüksek ritmini tutun
wanna feeling about you,
Seni hissetmek istiyorum,
i love you and i don't know why
Seni seviyorum ve nedenini bilmiyorum
everybody c'mon and get the rythm of the music high
Herkes haydi ve müziğin yüksek ritmini tutun
***
Sun is up
Güneş doğuyor
move your body
Vücudunu hareketlendir
i got moves
Hareketlerini aldım
i give up, all this body
Vazgeçiyorum,bütün bu vücuttan
i was
Vazgeçtim
***
Sun is up
Güneş doğuyor
OhHHH
all the people tonight
Bu gece bütün insanlar
put the hands in the sky
Ellerini gökyüzüne uzatıyor
c'mon boy, c'mon and get the rythm of the music high
Haydi oğlum,haydi ve müziğin yüksek ritmini tutun
wanna feeling about you,
Seni hissetmek istiyorum,
i love you and i don't know why
Seni seviyorum ve nedenini bilmiyorum
everybody c'mon and get the rythm of the music high
Herkes haydi ve müziğin yüksek ritmini tutun
***
Sun is up
Güneş doğuyor
move your body
Vücudunu hareketlendir
i got moves
Hareketlerini aldım
i give up, all this body
Vazgeçiyorum, bütün bu vücuttan
i was
Vazgeçtim
***
Sun is up
Güneş doğuyor
OhHHH
***
all the people tonight
Bu gece bütün insanlar
put the hands in the sky
Ellerini gökyüzüne uzatıyor
c'mon boy, c'mon and get the rythm of the music high
Haydi oğlum,haydi ve müziğin yüksek ritmini tutun
wanna feeling about you,
Seni hissetmek istiyorum,
i love you and i don't know why
Seni seviyorum ve nedenini bilmiyorum
everybody c'mon and get the rythm of the music high
Herkes haydi ve müziğin yüksek ritmini tutun