Ivi Adamou

Lala lalalalalala lalalalala love Lala lalalalalala lalalalala love Love the way you fill me up with life Baby we can break the speed of light Nothing to fear when you are near Just gimme more. Reaching for the sky, I'm aiming high Close my eyes and then it's almost like you fly Up in the air, let's take it there Never let go. Oh oh oh, I feel the energy between you and me, baby it's so right Oh oh oh, I feel the energy just taking over me, over me. How I've been waiting for this Lala lalalalalala lalalalala love Oh I've been waiting for this Lala lalalalalala lalalalala love From Paris to LA over the night All around the world just you and I Nothing to fear, when you are near We're on a roll And we do it again, no stop no end Out of control Oh oh oh, I feel the energy between you and me, baby it's so right Oh oh oh, I feel the energy just taking over me, over me How I've been waiting for this Lala lalalalalala lalalalala love Oh I've been waiting for this Lala lalalalalala lalalalala love Nothing to fear, when you are near Oh oh oh, I feel the energy between you and me, baby it's so right Oh oh oh, I feel the energy just taking over me, over me. How I've been waiting for this Lala lalalalalala lalalalala love Lala lalalalalala lalalalala love. Oh, I've been waiting for this Lala lalalalalala lalalalala love.