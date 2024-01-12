James Arthur

I miss you Your name's still on my coffee cup I miss you The way you chose the films we watched I miss you babe If only I had told you that before Maybe I would never have to miss you *** Singing by the kitchen sink I miss you Not knowing I was listening I miss you babe You embody everything that I am not And now I'm just somebody you forgot *** I wish it was a year ago I wish that I could hold you close Now I'm driving past your house I know the lights are on, you're not alone I wonder if you're making lies I wonder if he loves you like The way you said that only I could do I wish that I could tell you that I miss you *** I miss you The way you left my car a mess I miss you The way you took up half the bed That empty space You remind me of the things that I am not And now I'm just somebody you forgot I hope you're well Oh, and I can't help myself, oh, oh *** I wish it was a year ago I wish that I could hold you close Now I'm driving past your house I know the lights are on, you're not alone I wonder if you're making lies I wonder if he loves you like The way you said that only I could do I wish that I could tell you that I miss you I wish that I could tell you that I miss you *** I wish it was a year ago I wish that I could hold you close The way you said that only I could do I wish that I could tell you that I miss you