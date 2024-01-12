A Year Ago Şarkı Sözleri
James Arthur A Year Ago şarkı sözleri
-
I miss you
Your name's still on my coffee cup
I miss you
The way you chose the films we watched
I miss you babe
If only I had told you that before
Maybe I would never have to miss you
***
Singing by the kitchen sink
I miss you
Not knowing I was listening
I miss you babe
You embody everything that I am not
And now I'm just somebody you forgot
***
I wish it was a year ago
I wish that I could hold you close
Now I'm driving past your house
I know the lights are on, you're not alone
I wonder if you're making lies
I wonder if he loves you like
The way you said that only I could do
I wish that I could tell you that I miss you
***
I miss you
The way you left my car a mess
I miss you
The way you took up half the bed
That empty space
You remind me of the things that I am not
And now I'm just somebody you forgot
I hope you're well
Oh, and I can't help myself, oh, oh
***
I wish it was a year ago
I wish that I could hold you close
Now I'm driving past your house
I know the lights are on, you're not alone
I wonder if you're making lies
I wonder if he loves you like
The way you said that only I could do
I wish that I could tell you that I miss you
I wish that I could tell you that I miss you
***
I wish it was a year ago
I wish that I could hold you close
The way you said that only I could do
I wish that I could tell you that I miss you