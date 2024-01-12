Can I Be Him Şarkı Sözleri
James Arthur
Can I Be Him
You walked into the room and now my heart has been stolen
You took me back in time to when I was unbroken
Now you're all I want
And I knew it from the very first moment
'Cause a light came on when I heard that song and I want you to sing it again
***
I swear that every word you sing, you wrote them for me
Like it was a private show, I know you never saw me
When the lights come on and I'm on my own
Will you be there to sing it again?
Could I be the one you talk about in all your stories
Can I be him?
***
I heard there was someone but I know he don't deserve you
If you were mine I'd never let anyone hurt you, no, no
I wanna dry those tears, kiss those lips
It's all that I've been thinking about
'Cause a light came on when I heard that song and I want you to sing it again
***
I swear that every word you sing, you wrote them for me
Like it was a private show, but I know you never saw me
When the lights come on and I'm on my own
Will you be there to sing it again?
Could I be the one you talk about in all your stories?
***
Can I be the one
Can I be the one
Can I be the one
Oh, can I, can I be him?
***
Won't you sing it again?
Oh, when you sing it again
Can I be him?
Oh, sing it again, yeah
Oh, when you sing it again
Can I be him?
***
I swear that every word you sang, you wrote 'em for me
Like it was a private show, but I know you never saw me
When the lights come on and I'm on my own
Will you be there, will you be there?
Can I be the one you talk about in all your stories
Can I be him?
Can I be him?
Can I be him?
Can I be him?