James Arthur

You walked into the room and now my heart has been stolen You took me back in time to when I was unbroken Now you're all I want And I knew it from the very first moment 'Cause a light came on when I heard that song and I want you to sing it again *** I swear that every word you sing, you wrote them for me Like it was a private show, I know you never saw me When the lights come on and I'm on my own Will you be there to sing it again? Could I be the one you talk about in all your stories Can I be him? *** I heard there was someone but I know he don't deserve you If you were mine I'd never let anyone hurt you, no, no I wanna dry those tears, kiss those lips It's all that I've been thinking about 'Cause a light came on when I heard that song and I want you to sing it again *** I swear that every word you sing, you wrote them for me Like it was a private show, but I know you never saw me When the lights come on and I'm on my own Will you be there to sing it again? Could I be the one you talk about in all your stories? *** Can I be the one Can I be the one Can I be the one Oh, can I, can I be him? *** Won't you sing it again? Oh, when you sing it again Can I be him? Oh, sing it again, yeah Oh, when you sing it again Can I be him? *** I swear that every word you sang, you wrote 'em for me Like it was a private show, but I know you never saw me When the lights come on and I'm on my own Will you be there, will you be there? Can I be the one you talk about in all your stories Can I be him? Can I be him? Can I be him? Can I be him?