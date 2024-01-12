Car's Outside Şarkı Sözleri
James Arthur
Car's Outside
I'm packin' my bags that I didn't unpack the last time
I'm sayin', "See you again, " so many times, it's becoming my tagline
But you know the truth, I'd rather hold you
Than try to catch this flight
So many things I'd rather say
But for now, it's goodbye
***
You say I'm always leavin'
You, when you're sleepin' alone
But the, the car's outside
But I don't wanna go tonight
***
I'm not gettin' in the Addison Lee
Unless you pack your bags
You're comin' with me
I'm tired of lovin' from afar
And never being where you are
Close the windows, lock the doors
Don't wanna leave you anymore
***
Oh-oh, ah
***
I'm starin' at the same four walls in a different hotel
It's an unfamiliar feelin' but I know it so well
Oh, but you know the truth, I'd rather hold you
Than this mobile in my hand
But I guess it'll do, 'cause for you
I would run up my phone bill
***
You say I'm always leavin'
You, when you need me the most
But the, the car's outside
But I don't wanna go tonight
***
I'm not gettin' in the Addison Lee
Unless you pack your bags
You're comin' with me
I'm tired of lovin' from afar
And never being where you are
Close the windows, lock the doors
Don't wanna leave you anymore
***
Ooh-ooh, ah
Ooh-ooh, ah
Ooh-ooh, ah
Don't wanna leave you anymore
***
Oh, darling, all of the city lights
Never shine as bright as your eyes
I would trade them all for a minute more
But the car's outside
And he's called me twice
But he's gonna have to wait tonight
***
I'm not gettin' in the Addison Lee
Unless you pack your bags
You're comin' with me
I'm tired of lovin' from afar
And never being where you are
Close the windows, lock the doors
Don't wanna leave you anymore
***
Ooh-ooh, ah
Ooh-ooh, ah
Ooh-ooh, ah
No, I don't wanna leave you anymore
***
I don't wanna leave you
(Ooh-ooh, ah) I don't wanna leave you
(Ooh-ooh, ah) I don't wanna leave you
Don't wanna leave you anymore