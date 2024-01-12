James Arthur

I'm packin' my bags that I didn't unpack the last time I'm sayin', "See you again, " so many times, it's becoming my tagline But you know the truth, I'd rather hold you Than try to catch this flight So many things I'd rather say But for now, it's goodbye *** You say I'm always leavin' You, when you're sleepin' alone But the, the car's outside But I don't wanna go tonight *** I'm not gettin' in the Addison Lee Unless you pack your bags You're comin' with me I'm tired of lovin' from afar And never being where you are Close the windows, lock the doors Don't wanna leave you anymore *** Oh-oh, ah *** I'm starin' at the same four walls in a different hotel It's an unfamiliar feelin' but I know it so well Oh, but you know the truth, I'd rather hold you Than this mobile in my hand But I guess it'll do, 'cause for you I would run up my phone bill *** You say I'm always leavin' You, when you need me the most But the, the car's outside But I don't wanna go tonight *** I'm not gettin' in the Addison Lee Unless you pack your bags You're comin' with me I'm tired of lovin' from afar And never being where you are Close the windows, lock the doors Don't wanna leave you anymore *** Ooh-ooh, ah Ooh-ooh, ah Ooh-ooh, ah Don't wanna leave you anymore *** Oh, darling, all of the city lights Never shine as bright as your eyes I would trade them all for a minute more But the car's outside And he's called me twice But he's gonna have to wait tonight *** I'm not gettin' in the Addison Lee Unless you pack your bags You're comin' with me I'm tired of lovin' from afar And never being where you are Close the windows, lock the doors Don't wanna leave you anymore *** Ooh-ooh, ah Ooh-ooh, ah Ooh-ooh, ah No, I don't wanna leave you anymore *** I don't wanna leave you (Ooh-ooh, ah) I don't wanna leave you (Ooh-ooh, ah) I don't wanna leave you Don't wanna leave you anymore