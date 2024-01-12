Falling Like The Stars Şarkı Sözleri
James Arthur
Falling Like The Stars
I swear to God, when I come home
I'm gonna hold you so close
I swear to God, when I come home
I'll never let go
Like a river, I flow
To the ocean I know
You pull me close
Guiding me home
***
And I need you to know that we're falling so fast
We're falling like the stars
Falling in love
And I'm not scared to say those words, with you, I'm safe
We're falling like the stars
We're falling in love
***
I swear to God, I can see
Four kids and no sleep
We'll have one on each knee
You and me, hmm
And when they've grown up
You're still the girl in the club
When I held your hair up
'Cause you had too much
***
And I need you to know that we're falling so fast
We're falling like the stars
Falling in love
And I'm not scared to say those words, with you, I'm safe
We're falling like the stars
Falling in love
***
I swear to God, every day
He won't take you away
'Cause without you, babe
I lose my way
***
Oh, I'm in love
Oh, I'm in love
Oh, I'm in love
Oh, I'm in love
Oh, I'm in love
Oh, I'm in love (falling like the stars)
***
And I need you to know that we're falling so fast
We're falling like the stars
Falling in love
And I'm not scared to say those words, with you, I'm safe
We're falling like the stars
We're falling in love