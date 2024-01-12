James Arthur

I swear to God, when I come home I'm gonna hold you so close I swear to God, when I come home I'll never let go Like a river, I flow To the ocean I know You pull me close Guiding me home *** And I need you to know that we're falling so fast We're falling like the stars Falling in love And I'm not scared to say those words, with you, I'm safe We're falling like the stars We're falling in love *** I swear to God, I can see Four kids and no sleep We'll have one on each knee You and me, hmm And when they've grown up You're still the girl in the club When I held your hair up 'Cause you had too much *** And I need you to know that we're falling so fast We're falling like the stars Falling in love And I'm not scared to say those words, with you, I'm safe We're falling like the stars Falling in love *** I swear to God, every day He won't take you away 'Cause without you, babe I lose my way *** Oh, I'm in love Oh, I'm in love Oh, I'm in love Oh, I'm in love Oh, I'm in love Oh, I'm in love (falling like the stars) *** And I need you to know that we're falling so fast We're falling like the stars Falling in love And I'm not scared to say those words, with you, I'm safe We're falling like the stars We're falling in love