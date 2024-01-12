James Arthur

Impossible Şarkı Sözleri
-
Mmm-mmm
***
I remember, years ago
Someone told me I should take
Caution when it comes to love, I did
And you were strong and I was not
My illusion, my mistake
I was careless, I forgot, I did
***
And now
When all is done, there is nothing to say
You have gone and so effortlessly
You have won, you can go ahead, tell them
***
Tell them all I know now
Shout it from the rooftops
Write it on the skyline
All we had is gone now
Tell them I was happy
And my heart is broken
All my scars are open
Tell them what I hoped would be impossible
Impossible
Impossible
Impossible
***
Falling out of love is hard
Falling for betrayal is worse
Broken trust and broken hearts
I know, I know
And thinking all you need is there
Building faith on love and words
Empty promises will wear
I know
I know and now
***
When all is done, there is nothing to say
And if you're done with embarrassing me
On your own, you can go ahead, tell them
Tell them all I know now
Shout it from the rooftops
Write it on the skyline
All we had is gone now
Tell them I was happy
And my heart is broken
All my scars are open
Tell them what I hoped would be impossible
Impossible
Impossible
Impossible
***
I remember, years ago
Someone told me I should take
Caution when it comes to love
I did
***
Tell them all I know now
Shout it from the rooftops
Write it on the skyline
All we had is gone now
Tell them I was happy
And my heart is broken
Oh, hoped would be impossible
Impossible (impossible)
Impossible (impossible)
(Impossible)
***
impossible
(Impossible) impossible
(Impossible)
Impossible