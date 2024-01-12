James Arthur

Mmm-mmm *** I remember, years ago Someone told me I should take Caution when it comes to love, I did And you were strong and I was not My illusion, my mistake I was careless, I forgot, I did *** And now When all is done, there is nothing to say You have gone and so effortlessly You have won, you can go ahead, tell them *** Tell them all I know now Shout it from the rooftops Write it on the skyline All we had is gone now Tell them I was happy And my heart is broken All my scars are open Tell them what I hoped would be impossible Impossible Impossible Impossible *** Falling out of love is hard Falling for betrayal is worse Broken trust and broken hearts I know, I know And thinking all you need is there Building faith on love and words Empty promises will wear I know I know and now *** When all is done, there is nothing to say And if you're done with embarrassing me On your own, you can go ahead, tell them Tell them all I know now Shout it from the rooftops Write it on the skyline All we had is gone now Tell them I was happy And my heart is broken All my scars are open Tell them what I hoped would be impossible Impossible Impossible Impossible *** I remember, years ago Someone told me I should take Caution when it comes to love I did *** Tell them all I know now Shout it from the rooftops Write it on the skyline All we had is gone now Tell them I was happy And my heart is broken Oh, hoped would be impossible Impossible (impossible) Impossible (impossible) (Impossible) *** impossible (Impossible) impossible (Impossible) Impossible