James Arthur

Train Wreck Şarkı Sözleri
Laying in the silence
Waiting for the sirens
Signs, any signs I'm alive still
I don't wanna lose it
But I'm not getting through this
Hey, should I pray? Should I pray? Yeah
To myself? To a God?
To a savior who can
***
Unbreak the broken
Unsay these spoken words
Find hope in the hopeless
Pull me out of the train wreck
Unburn the ashes
Unchain the reactions now, not ready to die, not yet
Pull me out of the train wreck
Pull me out, pull me out, pull me out, ah
Pull me out, pull me out
***
Underneath our bad blood
We've still got a sanctum, home
Still a home, still a home here
It's not too late to build it back
'Cause a one-in-a-million chance
Is still a chance, still a chance
And I would take those odds
***
Unbreak the broken
Unsay these spoken words
Find hope in the hopeless
Pull me out of the train wreck
Unburn the ashes
Unchain the reactions now, not ready to die, not yet
Pull me out the train wreck
Pull me out, pull me out, pull me out, ah
Pull me out, pull me out, pull me out
***
You can say what you like, don't say I wouldn't die for you
I, I'm down on my knees and I need you to be my God
Be my help, be a savior who can
***
Unbreak the broken
Unsay these reckless words (find hope in the hopeless)
Pull me out of the train wreck
Unburn the ashes
Unchain the reactions now, not ready to die, not yet
Pull me out of the train wreck
Pull me out, pull me out, pull me out, ah
Pull me out, pull me out, pull me out