James Arthur

Laying in the silence Waiting for the sirens Signs, any signs I'm alive still I don't wanna lose it But I'm not getting through this Hey, should I pray? Should I pray? Yeah To myself? To a God? To a savior who can *** Unbreak the broken Unsay these spoken words Find hope in the hopeless Pull me out of the train wreck Unburn the ashes Unchain the reactions now, not ready to die, not yet Pull me out of the train wreck Pull me out, pull me out, pull me out, ah Pull me out, pull me out *** Underneath our bad blood We've still got a sanctum, home Still a home, still a home here It's not too late to build it back 'Cause a one-in-a-million chance Is still a chance, still a chance And I would take those odds *** Unbreak the broken Unsay these spoken words Find hope in the hopeless Pull me out of the train wreck Unburn the ashes Unchain the reactions now, not ready to die, not yet Pull me out the train wreck Pull me out, pull me out, pull me out, ah Pull me out, pull me out, pull me out *** You can say what you like, don't say I wouldn't die for you I, I'm down on my knees and I need you to be my God Be my help, be a savior who can *** Unbreak the broken Unsay these reckless words (find hope in the hopeless) Pull me out of the train wreck Unburn the ashes Unchain the reactions now, not ready to die, not yet Pull me out of the train wreck Pull me out, pull me out, pull me out, ah Pull me out, pull me out, pull me out