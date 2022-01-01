James Blunt

Trouble is her only friend, and he's back again Bela onun tek arkadaşı, ve şimdi geri döndü Makes her body older than it really is Onon bedenini olduğundan daha yaşlı yapıyor *** And she says it's high time she went away, no one's got much to say in this town Ve o gitme vaktinin çoktan gelmiş olduğunu söylüyor, bu kasabada kimsenin söyleyecek çok şeyi yok Trouble is the only way is down, down down Bela aşağıya olan tek yol, aşağıya aşağıya *** As strong as you were, tender you go Eskiden olduğun kadar güçlü, olabildiğin kadar saf I'm watching you breathing, for the last time Nefes alışını izliyorum, son kez A song for your heart, but when it is quiet, I know what it means and I'll carry you home, I'll carry you home. Yüreğin için bir şarkı, ama o sessizleştiğinde, bunun anlamını biliyorum ve seni eve götüreceğim *** If she had wings she would fly away and another day God will give her some Eğer kanatları olsaydı uçup giderdi ve başka bir gün tanrı ona biraz Trouble is the only way is down, down down. bela aşağıya olan tek yol, aşağıya aşağıya *** As strong as you were, tender you go Eskiden olduğun kadar güçlü, olabildiğin kadar saf I'm watching you breathing, for the last time Nefes alışını izliyorum, son kez A song for your heart, but when it is quiet, I know what it means and I'll carry you home, I'll carry you home. Yüreğin için bir şarkı, ama o sessizleştiğinde, bunun anlamını biliyorum ve seni eve götüreceğim *** And their all going crazy in New York City at night New york gecelerinde onların herşeyi çıldırıyor And someone's little girl was taken from the world to light Ve birinin küçük kızı dünyadan ışığa götürüldü Under the stars and stripes Yıldızların ve çizgilerin altından *** As strong as you were, tender you go Eskiden olduğun kadar güçlü, olabildiğin kadar saf I'm watching you breathing, for the last time Nefes alışını izliyorum, son kez A song for your heart, but when it is quiet, I know what it means and I'll carry you home, I'll carry you home. Yüreğin için bir şarkı, ama o sessizleştiğinde, bunun anlamını biliyorum ve seni eve götüreceğim *** As strong as you were, tender you go Eskiden olduğun kadar güçlü, olabildiğin kadar saf I'm watching you breathing, for the last time Nefes alışını izliyorum, son kez A song for your heart, but when it is quiet, I know what it means and I'll carry you home, I'll carry you home. Yüreğin için bir şarkı, ama o sessizleştiğinde, bunun anlamını biliyorum ve seni eve götüreceğim