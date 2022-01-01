James Blunt

Trouble is her only friend, and he's back again
Bela onun tek arkadaşı, ve şimdi geri döndü
Makes her body older than it really is
Onon bedenini olduğundan daha yaşlı yapıyor
***
And she says it's high time she went away, no one's got much to say in this town
Ve o gitme vaktinin çoktan gelmiş olduğunu söylüyor, bu kasabada kimsenin söyleyecek çok şeyi yok
Trouble is the only way is down, down down
Bela aşağıya olan tek yol, aşağıya aşağıya
***
As strong as you were, tender you go
Eskiden olduğun kadar güçlü, olabildiğin kadar saf
I'm watching you breathing, for the last time
Nefes alışını izliyorum, son kez
A song for your heart, but when it is quiet, I know what it means and I'll carry you home, I'll carry you home.
Yüreğin için bir şarkı, ama o sessizleştiğinde, bunun anlamını biliyorum ve seni eve götüreceğim
***
If she had wings she would fly away and another day God will give her some
Eğer kanatları olsaydı uçup giderdi ve başka bir gün tanrı ona biraz
Trouble is the only way is down, down down.
bela aşağıya olan tek yol, aşağıya aşağıya
***
As strong as you were, tender you go
Eskiden olduğun kadar güçlü, olabildiğin kadar saf
I'm watching you breathing, for the last time
Nefes alışını izliyorum, son kez
A song for your heart, but when it is quiet, I know what it means and I'll carry you home, I'll carry you home.
Yüreğin için bir şarkı, ama o sessizleştiğinde, bunun anlamını biliyorum ve seni eve götüreceğim
***
And their all going crazy in New York City at night
New york gecelerinde onların herşeyi çıldırıyor
And someone's little girl was taken from the world to light
Ve birinin küçük kızı dünyadan ışığa götürüldü
Under the stars and stripes
Yıldızların ve çizgilerin altından
***
As strong as you were, tender you go
Eskiden olduğun kadar güçlü, olabildiğin kadar saf
I'm watching you breathing, for the last time
Nefes alışını izliyorum, son kez
A song for your heart, but when it is quiet, I know what it means and I'll carry you home, I'll carry you home.
Yüreğin için bir şarkı, ama o sessizleştiğinde, bunun anlamını biliyorum ve seni eve götüreceğim
***
As strong as you were, tender you go
Eskiden olduğun kadar güçlü, olabildiğin kadar saf
I'm watching you breathing, for the last time
Nefes alışını izliyorum, son kez
A song for your heart, but when it is quiet, I know what it means and I'll carry you home, I'll carry you home.
Yüreğin için bir şarkı, ama o sessizleştiğinde, bunun anlamını biliyorum ve seni eve götüreceğim