James Blunt

Too many voices Too many noises Invisible wires keeping us apart So many choices But they're all disappointments And they only steal me away from you Climb into our private bubble Let's get into all kinds of trouble *** Slide over here let your hands feel the way There's no better method to communicate Girl stop your talking Words just get in the way I'll be your man So baby come over From the end of the sofa I'll be your man I'll be your man *** So many faces Staring at their shoelaces When all anyone wants is to be seen So tonight let's be honest We all want to be wanted And darlin' you've got me wantin' you Everything that I'm trying to say Just sounds like a worn out cliche, so... *** Slide over here let your hands feel the way There's no better method to communicate Girl stop your talking Words just get in the way I'll be your man So baby come over From the end of the sofa I'll be your man I'll be your man *** What are we all looking for? Someone we just can't ignore It's real love dripping from my heart, You've got me tripping What are we all looking for? Ooooooh... *** Slide over here let your hands feel the way There's no better method to communicate Girl stop your talking Words just get in the way I'll be your man So baby come over From the end of the sofa I'll be your man I'll be your man *** Çok fazla ses Çok fazla gürültü Görünmez ağlar bizi ayırıyor Çok fazla seçenek Ama hepsi hayal kırıklığı Ve onlar yalnızca beni senden çalıyor Hayal balonumuza ulaşıyor Haydi her tür belaya bulaşalım *** Burada ellerinin ne hissettiğini göster Bundan daha iyi bir iletişim yolu yok Kızım konuşmayı kes Senin adamın olacağım öyleyse yaklaş bebeğim Koltuğun ucundan Senin adamın olacağım Senin adamın olacağım *** Çok fazla yüz Ayakkabı bağları parlıyor Herkesin istediği görünmek* Bu gece dürüst olallım Tüm istediğimiz istenen olmak Ve sevgilim,beni,seni istemeye zorluyorsun Söyleme çalıştığım herşey Sıradan gelicek,öyleyse *** Burada ellerinin ne hissettiğini göster Bundan daha iyi bir iletişim yolu yok Kızım konuşmayı kes Senin adamın olacağım öyleyse yaklaş bebeğim Koltuğun ucundan Senin adamın olacağım Senin adamın olacağım *** Aradığımız şey neydi? Umursamayamayacağımız bir kişi Kalbimden taşan şey gerçek aşk Beni sendeletiyorsun Aradığımız şey neydi? Ooooooh... *** Burada ellerinin ne hissettiğini göster Bundan daha iyi bir iletişim yolu yok Kızım konuşmayı kes Senin adamın olacağım öyleyse yaklaş bebeğim Koltuğun ucundan Senin adamın olacağım Senin adamın olacağım