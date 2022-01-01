I'll Be Your Man Şarkı Sözleri
James Blunt I'll Be Your Man şarkı sözleri 7/24dinle.com'da! Birçok kişinin aklında yer edinen James Blunt I'll Be Your Man şarkı sözleri ve nakaratı dinleyenler tarafından merak ediliyor. Sanatçının hayranları tarafından en çok beğeni alan şarkıları arasında bulunan I'll Be Your Man sözlerine buradan ulaşabilirsiniz. Ayrıca dilediğiniz sosyal medya platformundan sözleri paylaşabilirsiniz.
James Blunt
I'll Be Your Man
Tüm Şarkıları
-
Too many voices
Too many noises
Invisible wires keeping us apart
So many choices
But they're all disappointments
And they only steal me away from you
Climb into our private bubble
Let's get into all kinds of trouble
***
Slide over here let your hands feel the way
There's no better method to communicate
Girl stop your talking
Words just get in the way
I'll be your man
So baby come over
From the end of the sofa
I'll be your man
I'll be your man
***
So many faces
Staring at their shoelaces
When all anyone wants is to be seen
So tonight let's be honest
We all want to be wanted
And darlin' you've got me wantin' you
Everything that I'm trying to say
Just sounds like a worn out cliche, so...
***
Slide over here let your hands feel the way
There's no better method to communicate
Girl stop your talking
Words just get in the way
I'll be your man
So baby come over
From the end of the sofa
I'll be your man
I'll be your man
***
What are we all looking for?
Someone we just can't ignore
It's real love dripping from my heart,
You've got me tripping
What are we all looking for?
Ooooooh...
***
Slide over here let your hands feel the way
There's no better method to communicate
Girl stop your talking
Words just get in the way
I'll be your man
So baby come over
From the end of the sofa
I'll be your man
I'll be your man
***
Çok fazla ses
Çok fazla gürültü
Görünmez ağlar bizi ayırıyor
Çok fazla seçenek
Ama hepsi hayal kırıklığı
Ve onlar yalnızca beni senden çalıyor
Hayal balonumuza ulaşıyor
Haydi her tür belaya bulaşalım
***
Burada ellerinin ne hissettiğini göster
Bundan daha iyi bir iletişim yolu yok
Kızım konuşmayı kes
Senin adamın olacağım
öyleyse yaklaş bebeğim
Koltuğun ucundan
Senin adamın olacağım
Senin adamın olacağım
***
Çok fazla yüz
Ayakkabı bağları parlıyor
Herkesin istediği görünmek*
Bu gece dürüst olallım
Tüm istediğimiz istenen olmak
Ve sevgilim,beni,seni istemeye zorluyorsun
Söyleme çalıştığım herşey
Sıradan gelicek,öyleyse
***
Burada ellerinin ne hissettiğini göster
Bundan daha iyi bir iletişim yolu yok
Kızım konuşmayı kes
Senin adamın olacağım
öyleyse yaklaş bebeğim
Koltuğun ucundan
Senin adamın olacağım
Senin adamın olacağım
***
Aradığımız şey neydi?
Umursamayamayacağımız bir kişi
Kalbimden taşan şey gerçek aşk
Beni sendeletiyorsun
Aradığımız şey neydi?
Ooooooh...
***
Burada ellerinin ne hissettiğini göster
Bundan daha iyi bir iletişim yolu yok
Kızım konuşmayı kes
Senin adamın olacağım
öyleyse yaklaş bebeğim
Koltuğun ucundan
Senin adamın olacağım
Senin adamın olacağım