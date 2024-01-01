Jason Derulo

Ayo Jason (Oh, yeah) Say somethin' to her Holla at her Haha, I got one question Haha, how do you fit all that in them jeans? haha You know what to do with that big fat butt *** Wiggle, wiggle, wiggle Wiggle, wiggle, wiggle Wiggle, wiggle, wiggle Just a little bit (Swing) *** Patty cake patty cake with no hands Got me in this club, making wedding plans If I take pictures while you do your dance I could make you famous on Instagram *** Hot damn it (Woo) Your booty like two planets (Woo) Go ahead, and go ham sandwich (Woo) Woah, I can't stand it 'Cause you know what to do with that big fat butt *** Wiggle, wiggle, wiggle Wiggle, wiggle, wiggle Wiggle, wiggle, wiggle Just a little bit (Swing) *** Cadillac Cadillac, pop that trunk Let's take a shot, alley oop that donk Tired of working that nine to five Oh, baby let me come and change your life *** Hot damn it (Woo) Your booty like two planets (Woo) Go ahead, and go ham sandwich (Woo) Woah, I can't stand it 'Cause you know what to do with that big fat butt *** Wiggle, wiggle, wiggle Wiggle, wiggle, wiggle (Wiggle, wiggle, wiggle) Wiggle, wiggle, wiggle (Shake it shake it girl) Just a little bit (Little bit, little bit, little bit) *** Shake what your mamma gave you, misbehave you I just wanna strip you, dip you, flip you, bubble bathe you What they do, taste my raindrops, k boo? Now what you're willing, what you wanting, what you may do Completely separated 'til I deeply penetrate it Then I take it out and wipe it off Eat it, ate it, love it, hate it Overstated, underrated, everywhere I been Can you wiggle, wiggle for the D-O-double G again? *** Come on baby, turn around (Turn around, turn around, turn around, yeah) You're a star, girl, take a bow (Take a bow, take a bow, take a bow, haha, yeah) It's just one thing that's killing me How do you fit that in them jeans? You know what to do with that big fat butt *** Wiggle, wiggle, wiggle (Wiggle, wiggle, wiggle) Wiggle, wiggle, wiggle (Wiggle, wiggle, wiggle) Wiggle, wiggle, wiggle (Shake it shake it girl) Just a little bit (Little bit, wiggle, wiggle, wiggle) *** Now make it clap (Wiggle, wiggle, wiggle) Now make it clap (Wiggle, wiggle, wiggle) Love it when you do it like that With no hands, baby, make it clap Clap, clap, clap (like, swing) Damn baby, you got a bright future behind you