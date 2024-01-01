Jason Walker | Seattle Şarkı Sözleri
Jason Walker
Jason Walker | Seattle
Who else would be
Calling me at 3 am
Just to tell me
You're still there
The sky's still falling
Tell me what you
Need to hear this time to make it count
And to get you out of
***
Seattle, I don't know why
You stand under the clouds expecting to stay dry
Can't you see the day you'll ever win
That battle
Is the day they'll take the rain out of Seattle
***
He's still got that
Hold on you that makes you crazy
Your bags are packed
But you don't really plan on leaving
Why do you wait?
All that city does is bring you down
And you could get out of
***
Seattle, I don't know why
You stand under the clouds expecting to stay dry
Can't you see the day you'll ever win
That battle
Is the day they'll take the rain out of Seattle