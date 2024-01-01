Jason Walker

Who else would be Calling me at 3 am Just to tell me You're still there The sky's still falling Tell me what you Need to hear this time to make it count And to get you out of *** Seattle, I don't know why You stand under the clouds expecting to stay dry Can't you see the day you'll ever win That battle Is the day they'll take the rain out of Seattle *** He's still got that Hold on you that makes you crazy Your bags are packed But you don't really plan on leaving Why do you wait? All that city does is bring you down And you could get out of *** Seattle, I don't know why You stand under the clouds expecting to stay dry Can't you see the day you'll ever win That battle Is the day they'll take the rain out of Seattle