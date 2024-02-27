Ooh, girl, don't you stop Don't you stop 'til you get enough honey Oh, honey, honeypie Honey, honey, honeypie Ooh, girl, don't you stop Don't you stop 'til you get enough honey Oh, honey, honeypie Honey, honey, honeypie *** Ooh, girl, don't you stop 'Til you're mine, girl And I won't stop it until you're my girl And you can't stop that until you're my girl And I can't find out what you want What you got, I got that honeypie, come bite it Bring your own fork, girl, you know I don't provide it (ha) *** Ooh, girl, don't you stop Don't you stop 'til you get enough honey Oh, honey, honeypie Honey, honey, honeypie Ooh, girl, don't you stop Don't you stop 'til you get enough honey Oh, honey, honeypie Honey, honey, honeypie *** Boo Boo Boo Boo *** Oh, honey, honeypie Honey, honey, honeypie Oh, honey, honeypie Honey, honey, honeypie *** Ooh, girl, don't you stop 'Til you're mine, girl And I won't stop it until you're my girl And you can't stop that until you're my girl And I can't find out what you want 'Til you're mine, girl And I won't stop it until you're my girl And you can't stop that until you're my girl (ha) *** Ooh, girl, don't you stop Don't you stop 'til you get enough honey Oh, honey, honeypie Honey, honey, honeypie Ooh, girl, don't you stop Don't you stop 'til you get enough honey Oh, honey, honeypie Honey, honey, honeypie *** Ooh, girl, don't you stop 'Til you're mine, girl And I won't stop it until you're my girl And you can't stop that until you're my girl And I can't, ooh, girl, don't you stop What you got, I got that honeypie, come bite it Honey, honey, honey