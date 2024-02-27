Ooh, girl, don't you stop
Don't you stop 'til you get enough honey
Oh, honey, honeypie
Honey, honey, honeypie
Ooh, girl, don't you stop
Don't you stop 'til you get enough honey
Oh, honey, honeypie
Honey, honey, honeypie
***
Ooh, girl, don't you stop
'Til you're mine, girl
And I won't stop it until you're my girl
And you can't stop that until you're my girl
And I can't find out what you want
What you got, I got that honeypie, come bite it
Bring your own fork, girl, you know I don't provide it (ha)
***
Ooh, girl, don't you stop
Don't you stop 'til you get enough honey
Oh, honey, honeypie
Honey, honey, honeypie
Ooh, girl, don't you stop
Don't you stop 'til you get enough honey
Oh, honey, honeypie
Honey, honey, honeypie
***
Boo
Boo
Boo
Boo
***
Oh, honey, honeypie
Honey, honey, honeypie
Oh, honey, honeypie
Honey, honey, honeypie
***
Ooh, girl, don't you stop
'Til you're mine, girl
And I won't stop it until you're my girl
And you can't stop that until you're my girl
And I can't find out what you want
'Til you're mine, girl
And I won't stop it until you're my girl
And you can't stop that until you're my girl (ha)
***
Ooh, girl, don't you stop
Don't you stop 'til you get enough honey
Oh, honey, honeypie
Honey, honey, honeypie
Ooh, girl, don't you stop
Don't you stop 'til you get enough honey
Oh, honey, honeypie
Honey, honey, honeypie
***
Ooh, girl, don't you stop
'Til you're mine, girl
And I won't stop it until you're my girl
And you can't stop that until you're my girl
And I can't, ooh, girl, don't you stop
What you got, I got that honeypie, come bite it
Honey, honey, honey