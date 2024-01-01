Empire State of Mind Şarkı Sözleri
Yeah, I'm out that Brooklyn, now I'm down in Tribeca
Right next to De Niro, but I'll be hood forever
I'm the new Sinatra, and since I made it here
I can make it anywhere, yeah, they love me everywhere
I used to cop in Harlem, hola, my Dominicanos (Dímelo!)
Right there up on Broadway, brought me back to that McDonald's
Took it to my stash spot, 560 State Street
Catch me in the kitchen, like a Simmons whippin' pastry
Cruisin' down 8th Street, off-white Lexus
Drivin' so slow, but BK is from Texas
Me? I'm out that Bed-Stuy, home of that boy Biggie
Now I live on Billboard and I brought my boys with me
Say "What up?" to Ty Ty, still sippin' Mai Tais
Sittin' courtside, Knicks and Nets give me high fives
Nigga, I be spiked out (Come on), I could trip a referee (Come on)
Tell by my attitude (Come on) that I'm most definitely from
***
In New York (Ayy, uh, yeah; aha)
Concrete jungle (Yeah) where dreams are made of
There's nothin' you can't do (Yeah, okay)
Now you're in New York (Aha, aha, aha; uh, yeah)
These streets will make you feel brand-new (New)
Big lights will inspire you (Come on) (Okay)
Let's hear it for New York (You welcome, OG; uh)
New York (Yeah), New York (Uh, I made you hot, nigga)