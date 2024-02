Jaymes Young

(Oh-oh, oh-oh-oh) (Oh-oh, oh-oh-oh) *** Baby, this love, I'll never let it die Can't be touched by no one I'd like to see them try (Oh-oh) I'm a mad man for your touch (Oh-oh) Girl, I've lost control (Oh-oh-oh) I'm gonna make this last forever (Oh-oh) Don't tell me it's impossible (Oh-oh-oh) *** 'Cause I love you for infinity (Oh-oh-oh) I love you for infinity (Oh-oh-oh) 'Cause I love you for infinity (Oh-oh-oh) I love you for infinity (Oh-oh-oh) *** Oh, darling, my soul You know it aches for yours And you've been filling this hole Since you were born, oh 'Cause you're the reason I believe in fate (Oh-oh) You're my paradise (Oh-oh-oh) And I'll do anything to be your love (Oh-oh) I'll be your sacrifice (Oh-oh-oh)