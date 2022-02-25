Jennifer Lopez

you're lookin' just a little too hard at me
bana birazcık fazla sert bakıyorsun
***
standin' just a little too close to me,
birazcık fazla yakınımda duruyorsun
***
you're sayin' not quite enough to me,
bana yeterince çok şey söylemiyorsun
***
you're sippin' just a little too slow for me
bana göre çok yavaş içiyorsun
***
no doubt you're playing real cool homie
şüphe yok ki gerçekten ağır takılıyorsun dostum
***
got me thinkin what is it you do for me?
benim için yaptığın şey ne düşünmeye başladım
***
trippin (trippin) a little more than I should be
olmam gerekenden biraz fazla tripteyim
***
so let yourself go and get right with me
kendini serbest bırak ve benimle doğruyu bul
***
I'm about to sign you up, we can get right
seni üye yapmak üzereyim, iyi olabiliriz
***
before the night is up,
gece bitmeden
***
we can get right, we can get right, we can get right,
birlikte iyi olabiliriz, iyi olabiliriz, iyi olabiliriz,
***
I'm about to fill you're cup, we can get right
Bardağını doldurmak üzereyim, birlikte iyi olabiliriz
***
before the night is up,
gece bitmeden
***
we can get right, tonight, we can get right
birlikte iyi olabiliriz, bu gece, iyi olabiliriz
***
your lips, talkin bout I play too much
dudakların çok fazla oynadığımdan bahsediyor
***
can't a woman take advantage of what she wants,
bir kadın istediği şeyden faydalanamaz mı
***
my hips, movin oh so slow, (so slow)
kalçalarım, çok yavaş hareket ediyor (çok yavaş)
***
bar tab lookin like a condo, (condo)
all I need is you here right by my side
tek ihtiyacım olan yanı başımda olman
***
take whatever you want, baby let's ride,
ne istersen al bebeğim hadi gezintiye çıkalım
***
and whatever you won't do, let me decide,
ve ne yapmayacağına bırak ben karar vereyim
***
just put you're name on the dotted line,
sadece ismini işaretli yere yaz
***
So much we've got to say, but so little time,
Söyleyecek çok fazla şey var ama zaman çok az
***
and if tonight ain't long enough, don't leave love behind,
ve eğer bu gece yeterince uzun değilse aşkı geride bırakma
***
(don't leave this love behind)
(bu aşkı geride bırakma)
***
baby, take my hand, i'll show you why...
bebeğim elimi tut sana nedenini göstereceğim