Jennifer Lopez

you're lookin' just a little too hard at me bana birazcık fazla sert bakıyorsun *** standin' just a little too close to me, birazcık fazla yakınımda duruyorsun *** you're sayin' not quite enough to me, bana yeterince çok şey söylemiyorsun *** you're sippin' just a little too slow for me bana göre çok yavaş içiyorsun *** no doubt you're playing real cool homie şüphe yok ki gerçekten ağır takılıyorsun dostum *** got me thinkin what is it you do for me? benim için yaptığın şey ne düşünmeye başladım *** trippin (trippin) a little more than I should be olmam gerekenden biraz fazla tripteyim *** so let yourself go and get right with me kendini serbest bırak ve benimle doğruyu bul *** I'm about to sign you up, we can get right seni üye yapmak üzereyim, iyi olabiliriz *** before the night is up, gece bitmeden *** we can get right, we can get right, we can get right, birlikte iyi olabiliriz, iyi olabiliriz, iyi olabiliriz, *** I'm about to fill you're cup, we can get right Bardağını doldurmak üzereyim, birlikte iyi olabiliriz *** before the night is up, gece bitmeden *** we can get right, tonight, we can get right birlikte iyi olabiliriz, bu gece, iyi olabiliriz *** your lips, talkin bout I play too much dudakların çok fazla oynadığımdan bahsediyor *** can't a woman take advantage of what she wants, bir kadın istediği şeyden faydalanamaz mı *** my hips, movin oh so slow, (so slow) kalçalarım, çok yavaş hareket ediyor (çok yavaş) *** bar tab lookin like a condo, (condo) all I need is you here right by my side tek ihtiyacım olan yanı başımda olman *** take whatever you want, baby let's ride, ne istersen al bebeğim hadi gezintiye çıkalım *** and whatever you won't do, let me decide, ve ne yapmayacağına bırak ben karar vereyim *** just put you're name on the dotted line, sadece ismini işaretli yere yaz *** So much we've got to say, but so little time, Söyleyecek çok fazla şey var ama zaman çok az *** and if tonight ain't long enough, don't leave love behind, ve eğer bu gece yeterince uzun değilse aşkı geride bırakma *** (don't leave this love behind) (bu aşkı geride bırakma) *** baby, take my hand, i'll show you why... bebeğim elimi tut sana nedenini göstereceğim