Someone found a letter you wrote me, on the radio And they told the world just how you felt It must have fallen out of a hole in your old brown overcoat They never said your name But I knew just who they meant *** Oh, I was so surprised and shocked And I Wondered too If by change you heard it for yourself I never told a soul just how I've been feeling about you But they said it really loud They said it on the air *** On the radio, whoa oh-oh On the radio, whoa oh-oh On the radio, whoa oh-oh On the radio whoa oh oh now, now Now, now Now, now Now, now *** Don't it kinda strike you sad when you hear our song? Things are not the same since we broke up last June The only thing that I wanna hear is that you love me still And that you think you'll be comin' home real soon Whoa, oh *** Yeah, and it made me feel proud when I heard you say You couldn't find the words to say yourself And now in my heart, I know I can say what I really feel 'Cause they said it really loud, they said it on the air *** On the radio, whoa oh-oh On the radio, whoa oh-oh On the radio, whoa oh-oh On the radio, whoa oh-oh On the radio, yeah On the radio On the radio Yeah *** You might also like Mouth to Mouth Enrique Iglesias Faint Jennifer Lopez Dinero Jennifer Lopez *** If you think that love isn't found on the radio Then tune right in, you might find the love you lost 'Cause now I'm sitting here with the man I sent away long ago 'Cause he said it really loud, he said it on the air *** On the radio, whoa oh-oh On the radio, whoa oh-oh On the radio, whoa oh-oh On the radio, whoa oh-oh On the radio