On The Radio
Jennifer Lopez
On The Radio
-
Someone found a letter you wrote me, on the radio
And they told the world just how you felt
It must have fallen out of a hole in your old brown overcoat
They never said your name
But I knew just who they meant
***
Oh, I was so surprised and shocked
And I Wondered too
If by change you heard it for yourself
I never told a soul just how I've been feeling about you
But they said it really loud
They said it on the air
***
On the radio, whoa oh-oh
On the radio, whoa oh-oh
On the radio, whoa oh-oh
On the radio whoa oh oh now, now
Now, now
Now, now
Now, now
***
Don't it kinda strike you sad when you hear our song?
Things are not the same since we broke up last June
The only thing that I wanna hear is that you love me still
And that you think you'll be comin' home real soon
Whoa, oh
***
Yeah, and it made me feel proud when I heard you say
You couldn't find the words to say yourself
And now in my heart, I know I can say what I really feel
'Cause they said it really loud, they said it on the air
***
On the radio, whoa oh-oh
On the radio, whoa oh-oh
On the radio, whoa oh-oh
On the radio, whoa oh-oh
On the radio, yeah
On the radio
On the radio
Yeah
***
***
If you think that love isn't found on the radio
Then tune right in, you might find the love you lost
'Cause now I'm sitting here with the man I sent away long ago
'Cause he said it really loud, he said it on the air
***
On the radio, whoa oh-oh
On the radio, whoa oh-oh
On the radio, whoa oh-oh
On the radio, whoa oh-oh
On the radio