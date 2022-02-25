Jennifer Lopez

I know you see me watchin' Although you're tryin' to play it Like you don't When I know you do You've got the every want thing That kind of every need thing You're what I want So come give it up, yeah *** I won't stop 'til I get what I want So what am I to do 'Cause what I want is you Baby, stop and think What you and I could be Together I know we Can be perfectly complete *** Baby, I can give you anything If you promise to be with me I promise I can make you happy That's the way our love should be No one could love you better anyway You'll never find another close to me I promise I can make you happy And that's the way our love should be *** Why are you tryin' to deny Me of the lovin' that's mine Just let it go Let me take control Boy, I got just what you want And all the love you need Once you grab a hold You won't let me go *** I won't stop 'til I get what I want So what am I to do 'Cause what I want is you Baby, stop and think What you and I could be Together I know we Can be perfectly complete, baby *** Baby, I can give you anything If you promise to be with me I promise I can make you happy That's the way our love should be No one could love you better anyway You'll never find another close to me I promise I can make you happy And that's the way our love should be *** Baby, I can give you anything If you promise to be with me I promise I can make you happy That's the way our love should be No one could love you better anyway You'll never find another close to me I promise I can make you happy And that's the way our love should be *** If I let my actions speak I guarantee you believe How much I really do love you *** If I could spend my whole life Just looking into your eyes I'll be happy just knowing you're with me *** Baby, I can give you anything If you promise to be with me I promise I can make you happy That's the way our love should be No one could love you better anyway You'll never find another close to me I promise I can make you happy And that's the way our love should be, baby *** Baby, I can give you anything If you promise to be with me I promise I can make you happy That's the way our love should be No one could love you better anyway You'll never find another close to me I promise I can make you happy And that's the way our love should be *** Baby, I can give you anything If you promise to be with me I promise I can make you happy That's the way our love should be No one could love you better anyway You'll never find another close to me I promise I can make you happy And that's the way our love should be *** Baby, I can give you anything