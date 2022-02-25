That's The Way Şarkı Sözleri
Jennifer Lopez
That's The Way
I know you see me watchin'
Although you're tryin' to play it
Like you don't
When I know you do
You've got the every want thing
That kind of every need thing
You're what I want
So come give it up, yeah
***
I won't stop 'til I get what I want
So what am I to do
'Cause what I want is you
Baby, stop and think
What you and I could be
Together I know we
Can be perfectly complete
***
Baby, I can give you anything
If you promise to be with me
I promise I can make you happy
That's the way our love should be
No one could love you better anyway
You'll never find another close to me
I promise I can make you happy
And that's the way our love should be
***
Why are you tryin' to deny
Me of the lovin' that's mine
Just let it go
Let me take control
Boy, I got just what you want
And all the love you need
Once you grab a hold
You won't let me go
***
I won't stop 'til I get what I want
So what am I to do
'Cause what I want is you
Baby, stop and think
What you and I could be
Together I know we
Can be perfectly complete, baby
***
Baby, I can give you anything
If you promise to be with me
I promise I can make you happy
That's the way our love should be
No one could love you better anyway
You'll never find another close to me
I promise I can make you happy
And that's the way our love should be
***
Baby, I can give you anything
If you promise to be with me
I promise I can make you happy
That's the way our love should be
No one could love you better anyway
You'll never find another close to me
I promise I can make you happy
And that's the way our love should be
***
If I let my actions speak
I guarantee you believe
How much I really do love you
***
If I could spend my whole life
Just looking into your eyes
I'll be happy just knowing you're with me
***
Baby, I can give you anything
If you promise to be with me
I promise I can make you happy
That's the way our love should be
No one could love you better anyway
You'll never find another close to me
I promise I can make you happy
And that's the way our love should be, baby
***
Baby, I can give you anything
If you promise to be with me
I promise I can make you happy
That's the way our love should be
No one could love you better anyway
You'll never find another close to me
I promise I can make you happy
And that's the way our love should be
***
Baby, I can give you anything
If you promise to be with me
I promise I can make you happy
That's the way our love should be
No one could love you better anyway
You'll never find another close to me
I promise I can make you happy
And that's the way our love should be
***
Baby, I can give you anything