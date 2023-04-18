I'm feeling sexy and free
Like glitter's raining on me
You're like a shot of pure gold
I think I'm about to explode
***
I can taste the tension like a cloud of smoke in the air
Now I'm breathing like I'm running
'Cause you're taking me there
Don't you know
You spin me out of control
***
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
We can do this all night
Damn, this love is skin tight
Baby, come on
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
Pull me like a bass drum
Sparkin' up a rhythm
Baby, come on
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
***
Rock my world into the sunlight
Make this dream the best I've ever known
Dirty dancing in the moonlight
Take me down like I'm a domino
Every second is a highlight
When we touch don't ever let me go
Dirty dancing in the moonlight
Take me down like I'm a domino
***
You got me losing my mind
My heart beats out of time
I'm seeing Hollywood stars
You strum me like a guitar
***
I can taste the tension like a cloud of smoke in the air
Now I'm breathing like I'm running
'Cause you're taking me there
Don't you know
You spin me out of control
***
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
We can do this all night
Damn, this love is skin tight
Baby, come on
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
Pull me like a bass drum
Sparkin' up a rhythm
Baby, come on
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
***
Rock my world into the sunlight
Make this dream the best I've ever known
Dirty dancing in the moonlight
Take me down like I'm a domino
Every second is a highlight
When we touch don't ever let me go
Dirty dancing in the moonlight
Take me down like I'm a domino
***
Oh baby, baby, got me feeling so right
Oh baby, baby, dancing in the moonlight
Oh baby, baby, got me feeling so right
Oh baby, baby, dancing in the moonlight
Oh baby, baby, got me feeling so right
Oh baby, baby, dancing in the moonlight
Oh baby, baby, got me feeling so right
Oh baby, baby
***
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
Rock my world into the sunlight
Make this dream the best I've ever known
Dirty dancing in the moonlight
Take me down like I'm a domino
Every second is a highlight
When we touch don't ever let me go
Dirty dancing in the moonlight
Take me down like I'm a domino