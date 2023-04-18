When tomorrow comes I'll be on my own Feeling frightened of The things that I don't know When tomorrow comes Tomorrow comes Tomorrow comes *** And though the road is long I look up to the sky And in the dark I found, I lost hope that I won't fly And I sing along, I sing along And I sing along *** I got all I need when I got you and I I look around me, and see a sweet life I'm stuck in the dark but you're my flashlight You're getting me, getting me through the night Kick start my heart when you shine it in my eyes Can't lie, it's a sweet life I'm stuck in the dark but you're my flashlight You're getting me, getting me through the night 'Cause you're my flashlight (flashlight) You're my flashlight (flashlight) You're my flashlight *** I see the shadows long beneath the mountain top I'm not afraid when the rain won't stop 'Cause you light the way You light the way, you light the way *** I got all I need when I got you and I I look around me, and see a sweet life I'm stuck in the dark but you're my flashlight You're getting me, getting me through the night Kick start my heart when you shine it in my eyes I can't lie, it's a sweet life I'm stuck in the dark but you're my flashlight You're getting me, getting me through the night (Light light light you're my flashlight, light, light) Light light you're my flashlight Light light light light light, oh (Light light light you're my flashlight, light, light) You're my flash, oh *** I got all I need when I got you and I I look around me, and see a sweet life I'm stuck in the dark but you're my flashlight You're getting me, getting me through the night Can't stop my heart when you shinin' in my eyes I can't lie, it's a sweet life I'm stuck in the dark but you're my flashlight (You're my flashlight) You're getting me, getting me through the night 'Cause you're my flashlight 'Cause you're my flashlight You're my flashlight *** You're my flashlight Light light You're my flashlight Light light ye-yeah *** You're my flashlight