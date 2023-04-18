I want love Baby, tonight, I want it I want love Don't try to fight me on it I want you and me, there's no confusion Breakin' all our New Year's resolutions *** I never thought you'd see me I never thought you'd care I never thought you'd come so close I could feel you, now you're standing there I never thought you'd run to me Now I don't know what to say, babe I only closed the door 'cause I thought that you were afraid *** I wanted you yesterday No, nothing's changed You've always been the one *** And I want love Baby, tonight, I want it I want love Don't try to fight me on it I want you and me, there's no confusion Breakin' all our New Year's resolutions *** 'Cause I want love (ooh-ooh-ooh) I want love (ooh-ooh-ooh) I want you and me, there's no confusion Breakin' all our New Year's resolutions *** So, baby, let's get crazy There's no need to be scared I wanna get lost in love, divine, forever to share *** I wanted you yesterday No, nothing's changed You've always been the one *** And I want love Baby, tonight, I want it I want love Don't try to fight me on it I want you and me, there's no confusion Breakin' all our New Year's resolutions *** I want love Baby, tonight, I want it I want love Don't try to fight me on it I want you and me, there's no confusion Breakin' all our New Year's resolutions, ooh *** I want love (ooh) Baby, tonight, I want it I want love (woo) Don't try to fight me on it I want you and me, there's no confusion (you and me, babe) Breakin' all our New Year's resolutions *** I want love (ooh-ooh-ooh) I want love (ooh-ooh-ooh) You and me, there's no confusion Breakin' all our New Year's resolutions *** I want love