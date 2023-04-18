I Want Love Şarkı Sözleri
I want love
Baby, tonight, I want it
I want love
Don't try to fight me on it
I want you and me, there's no confusion
Breakin' all our New Year's resolutions
***
I never thought you'd see me
I never thought you'd care
I never thought you'd come so close
I could feel you, now you're standing there
I never thought you'd run to me
Now I don't know what to say, babe
I only closed the door 'cause I thought that you were afraid
***
I wanted you yesterday
No, nothing's changed
You've always been the one
***
And I want love
Baby, tonight, I want it
I want love
Don't try to fight me on it
I want you and me, there's no confusion
Breakin' all our New Year's resolutions
***
'Cause I want love (ooh-ooh-ooh)
I want love (ooh-ooh-ooh)
I want you and me, there's no confusion
Breakin' all our New Year's resolutions
***
So, baby, let's get crazy
There's no need to be scared
I wanna get lost in love, divine, forever to share
***
I wanted you yesterday
No, nothing's changed
You've always been the one
***
And I want love
Baby, tonight, I want it
I want love
Don't try to fight me on it
I want you and me, there's no confusion
Breakin' all our New Year's resolutions
***
I want love
Baby, tonight, I want it
I want love
Don't try to fight me on it
I want you and me, there's no confusion
Breakin' all our New Year's resolutions, ooh
***
I want love (ooh)
Baby, tonight, I want it
I want love (woo)
Don't try to fight me on it
I want you and me, there's no confusion (you and me, babe)
Breakin' all our New Year's resolutions
***
I want love (ooh-ooh-ooh)
I want love (ooh-ooh-ooh)
You and me, there's no confusion
Breakin' all our New Year's resolutions
***
I want love