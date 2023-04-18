So much pressure, why so loud? If you don't like my sound, you can turn it down I gotta roll And I walk it alone *** Uphill battle, I look good when I climb I'm ferocious precocious I get braggadocios, I'm not gonna stop I like the view from the top *** You talk that Blah blah that la la, that rah rah sh And I'm so done, I'm so over it Sometimes I mess up, I eff up, I hit and miss But I'm okay, I'm cool with it *** I still fall on my face sometimes and I Can't color inside the lines 'cause I'm perfectly incomplete I'm still working on my masterpiece and I I wanna hang with the greatest gotta Way to go, but it's worth the wait, no You haven't seen the best of me I'm still working on my masterpiece and I *** Those who mind, don't matter Those who matter, don't mind If you don't catch what I'm throwing then I leave you behind Don't need a flash And I am leaving like that *** They talk that Blah blah that la la, that rah rah sh Go with the punches, and take the hits Sometimes I mess up, I eff up, I swing and miss But it's okay, I'm cool with this *** I still fall on my face sometimes and I Can't color inside the lines 'cause I'm perfectly incomplete I'm still working on my masterpiece and I I wanna hang with the greatest gotta Way to go, but it's worth the wait, no You haven't seen the best of me I'm still working on my masterpiece and I *** I still fall on my face sometimes and I Can't color inside the lines 'cause I'm perfectly incomplete I'm still working on my masterpiece Masterpiece, masterpiece *** I still fall on my face sometimes and I Can't color inside the lines 'cause I'm perfectly incomplete I'm still working on my masterpiece and I I wanna hang with the greatest gotta Way to go, but it's worth the wait, no You haven't seen the best of me I'm still working on my masterpiece and I *** Still workin' on my masterpiece