Masterpiece Şarkı Sözleri
So much pressure, why so loud?
If you don't like my sound, you can turn it down
I gotta roll
And I walk it alone
***
Uphill battle, I look good when I climb
I'm ferocious precocious
I get braggadocios, I'm not gonna stop
I like the view from the top
***
You talk that
Blah blah that la la, that rah rah sh
And I'm so done, I'm so over it
Sometimes I mess up, I eff up, I hit and miss
But I'm okay, I'm cool with it
***
I still fall on my face sometimes and I
Can't color inside the lines 'cause
I'm perfectly incomplete
I'm still working on my masterpiece and I
I wanna hang with the greatest gotta
Way to go, but it's worth the wait, no
You haven't seen the best of me
I'm still working on my masterpiece and I
***
Those who mind, don't matter
Those who matter, don't mind
If you don't catch what I'm throwing then I leave you behind
Don't need a flash
And I am leaving like that
***
They talk that
Blah blah that la la, that rah rah sh
Go with the punches, and take the hits
Sometimes I mess up, I eff up, I swing and miss
But it's okay, I'm cool with this
***
I still fall on my face sometimes and I
Can't color inside the lines 'cause
I'm perfectly incomplete
I'm still working on my masterpiece and I
I wanna hang with the greatest gotta
Way to go, but it's worth the wait, no
You haven't seen the best of me
I'm still working on my masterpiece and I
***
I still fall on my face sometimes and I
Can't color inside the lines 'cause
I'm perfectly incomplete
I'm still working on my masterpiece
Masterpiece, masterpiece
***
I still fall on my face sometimes and I
Can't color inside the lines 'cause
I'm perfectly incomplete
I'm still working on my masterpiece and I
I wanna hang with the greatest gotta
Way to go, but it's worth the wait, no
You haven't seen the best of me
I'm still working on my masterpiece and I
***
Still workin' on my masterpiece