When I'm nervous I have this thing yeah I talk too much Sometimes I just can't shut the hell up It's like I need to tell someone anyone who'll listen And that's where I seem to fuck up, yeah I forget about the consequences, yeah For a minute there I lose my senses And in the heat of the moment My mouth starts going, the words start flowing, oh *** But I never meant to hurt you I know it's time that I learned to Treat the people I love like I wanna be loved This is a lesson learned *** I hate that I let you down and I feel so bad about it I guess karma comes back around 'Cause now I'm the one that's hurting, yeah And I hate that I made you think that the trust we had is broken Don't tell me you can't forgive me 'Cause nobody's perfect No, no, no, no, no, no, no, nobody's perfect, no *** If I could turn back the hands of time I swear I never woulda cross that line I should of kept it between us But no I went and told the whole world how I'm feelin', oh So I sit and I realize with these tears falling from my eyes I gotta change if I wanna keep you forever I promise that I'm gonna try *** But I never meant to hurt you I know it's time that I learn to Treat the people I love like I wanna be loved This is a lesson learned *** I hate that I let you down And I feel so bad about it I guess karma comes back around 'Cause now I'm the one that's hurting yeah And I hate that I made you think That the trust we had is broken So don't tell me you can't forgive me 'Cause nobody's perfect No, no, no, no, no, no, no, nobody's perfect *** Ooh, ooh No, no, yeah *** I'm not a saint no not at all But what I did it wasn't cool But I swear that I'll never do that again to you, ohh I'm not a saint, no not at all And what I did it wasn't cool But I swear that I'll never do that again to you, yeah *** I hate that I let you down (I let you down) And I feel so bad about it (I feel so bad) I guess karma comes back around (karma comes back around) 'Cause now I'm the one that's hurting yeah (back around again) And I hate that I made you think (made you think) That the trust we have is broken (it's not) So don't tell me you can't forgive me (oh) 'Cause nobody's perfect, no (no) *** And I hate that I let you down And I feel so bad about it I guess karma comes back around 'Cause I'm the one that's hurting, yeah And I hate that I made you think (made you think) That the trust we had is broken So don't tell me you can't forgive me 'Cause nobody's perfect, yeah yeah, whoa Don't tell me, don't tell Don't tell me, you cant forgive me, oh, no, no, no 'Cause nobody's perfect, no