Okay, Coconut man, Moonheads and Pea You ready? *** Seems like everybody's got a price I wonder how they sleep at night When the sale comes first and the truth comes second Just stop for a minute and smile Why is everybody so serious? Acting so damn mysterious Got shades on your eyes And your heels so high that you can't even have a good time *** Everybody look to their left Everybody look to their right Can you feel that? Yeah We're paying with love tonight *** It's not about the money, money, money We don't need your money, money, money We just wanna make the world dance Forget about the price tag Ain't about the, uh, cha-ching cha-ching Ain't about the, yeah, ba-bling ba-bling Wanna make the world dance Forget about the price tag *** Okay We need to take it back in time When music made us all unite And it wasn't low blows and video hoes Am I the only the one getting tired? Why is everybody so obsessed? Money can't buy us happiness Can we all slow down and enjoy right now? Guarantee we'll be feeling alright *** Everybody look to their left (to their left) Everybody look to their right (to their right) Can you feel that? Yeah We're paying with love tonight *** It's not about the money, money, money We don't need your money, money, money We just wanna make the world dance Forget about the price tag Ain't about the, uh, cha-ching cha-ching Ain't about the, yeah, ba-bling ba-bling Wanna make the world dance Forget about the price tag *** Yeah, yeah, well, keep the price tag and take the cash back Just give me six strings (six strings) and a half-stack (half stack) And you can, can keep the cars, leave me the garage And all I, yes, all I need are keys and guitars And guess what? In thirty seconds, I'm leaving to Mars (Mars) *** Yeah, we leaping across these undefeatable odds (odds) It's like this, man, you can't put a price on a life (na-ah) We do this for the love, so we fight and sacrifice every night So we ain't gon' stumble and fall, never (nah) Waiting to see this in the sign of defeat, uh-uh So we gon' keep everyone moving their feet So bring back the beat and then everyone sing *** It's not about the money, money, money We don't need your money, money, money We just wanna make the world dance Forget about the price tag Ain't about the, uh, cha-ching, cha-ching Ain't about the, yeah, ba-bling, ba-bling Wanna make the world dance Forget about the price tag (hey, hey) *** It's not about the money, money, money (we don't need it) We don't need your money, money, money (no, no) (We don't need it) we just wanna make the world dance (dance) Forget about the price tag (dance, dance, dance) Ain't about the, uh, cha-ching cha-ching Ain't about the (it ain't about), yeah, ba-bling ba-bling Wanna make the world dance (yeah, yeah) Forget about the price tag (forget about the price tag) *** Yeah, yeah (ahh) Ooh, ooh, ooh (ahh) Forget about the price tag, yeah (ahh, ahh)