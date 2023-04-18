Okay, Coconut man, Moonheads and Pea
You ready?
***
Seems like everybody's got a price
I wonder how they sleep at night
When the sale comes first and the truth comes second
Just stop for a minute and smile
Why is everybody so serious?
Acting so damn mysterious
Got shades on your eyes
And your heels so high that you can't even have a good time
***
Everybody look to their left
Everybody look to their right
Can you feel that? Yeah
We're paying with love tonight
***
It's not about the money, money, money
We don't need your money, money, money
We just wanna make the world dance
Forget about the price tag
Ain't about the, uh, cha-ching cha-ching
Ain't about the, yeah, ba-bling ba-bling
Wanna make the world dance
Forget about the price tag
***
Okay
We need to take it back in time
When music made us all unite
And it wasn't low blows and video hoes
Am I the only the one getting tired?
Why is everybody so obsessed?
Money can't buy us happiness
Can we all slow down and enjoy right now?
Guarantee we'll be feeling alright
***
Everybody look to their left (to their left)
Everybody look to their right (to their right)
Can you feel that? Yeah
We're paying with love tonight
***
It's not about the money, money, money
We don't need your money, money, money
We just wanna make the world dance
Forget about the price tag
Ain't about the, uh, cha-ching cha-ching
Ain't about the, yeah, ba-bling ba-bling
Wanna make the world dance
Forget about the price tag
***
Yeah, yeah, well, keep the price tag and take the cash back
Just give me six strings (six strings) and a half-stack (half stack)
And you can, can keep the cars, leave me the garage
And all I, yes, all I need are keys and guitars
And guess what? In thirty seconds, I'm leaving to Mars (Mars)
***
Yeah, we leaping across these undefeatable odds (odds)
It's like this, man, you can't put a price on a life (na-ah)
We do this for the love, so we fight and sacrifice every night
So we ain't gon' stumble and fall, never (nah)
Waiting to see this in the sign of defeat, uh-uh
So we gon' keep everyone moving their feet
So bring back the beat and then everyone sing
***
It's not about the money, money, money
We don't need your money, money, money
We just wanna make the world dance
Forget about the price tag
Ain't about the, uh, cha-ching, cha-ching
Ain't about the, yeah, ba-bling, ba-bling
Wanna make the world dance
Forget about the price tag (hey, hey)
***
It's not about the money, money, money (we don't need it)
We don't need your money, money, money (no, no)
(We don't need it) we just wanna make the world dance (dance)
Forget about the price tag (dance, dance, dance)
Ain't about the, uh, cha-ching cha-ching
Ain't about the (it ain't about), yeah, ba-bling ba-bling
Wanna make the world dance (yeah, yeah)
Forget about the price tag (forget about the price tag)
***
Yeah, yeah (ahh)
Ooh, ooh, ooh (ahh)
Forget about the price tag, yeah (ahh, ahh)