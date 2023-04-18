Mm, yeah, oh Yeah, yeah *** I stare at my reflection in the mirror Why am I doing this to myself? Losing my mind on a tiny error I nearly left the real me on the shelf No, no, no, no, no *** Don't lose who you are In the blur of the stars Seeing is deceiving Dreaming is believing It's okay not to be okay *** Sometimes it's hard To follow your heart Tears don't mean you're losing Everybody's bruising Just be true to who you are *** No, no, no, no, no, no, no (Who you are, who you are, who you are) (Who you are, who you are) *** Brushing my hair, do I look perfect? I forgot what to do to fit the mold, yeah The more I try the less is working, yeah yeah 'Cause everything inside me screams "No, no, no, no, no" (no, no, no, no, no) *** Don't lose who you are In the blur of the stars Seeing is deceiving Dreaming is believing It's okay not to be okay *** Sometimes it's hard To follow your heart But tears don't mean you're losing Everybody's bruising There's nothing wrong with who you are *** Yes, no's, egos, fake shows Like "whoa", just go, and leave me alone Real talk, real life, good love, goodnight With a smile, that's my home, yeah, oh That's my home, no *** No, no, no, no, no, no *** Don't lose who you are In the blur of the stars Seeing is deceiving Dreaming is believing It's okay not to be okay *** Sometimes it's hard To follow your heart Tears don't mean you're losing Everybody's bruising Just be true to who you are *** Yeah, yeah, yeah