Mm, yeah, oh
Yeah, yeah
***
I stare at my reflection in the mirror
Why am I doing this to myself?
Losing my mind on a tiny error
I nearly left the real me on the shelf
No, no, no, no, no
***
Don't lose who you are
In the blur of the stars
Seeing is deceiving
Dreaming is believing
It's okay not to be okay
***
Sometimes it's hard
To follow your heart
Tears don't mean you're losing
Everybody's bruising
Just be true to who you are
***
No, no, no, no, no, no, no
(Who you are, who you are, who you are)
(Who you are, who you are)
***
Brushing my hair, do I look perfect?
I forgot what to do to fit the mold, yeah
The more I try the less is working, yeah yeah
'Cause everything inside me screams
"No, no, no, no, no" (no, no, no, no, no)
***
Don't lose who you are
In the blur of the stars
Seeing is deceiving
Dreaming is believing
It's okay not to be okay
***
Sometimes it's hard
To follow your heart
But tears don't mean you're losing
Everybody's bruising
There's nothing wrong with who you are
***
Yes, no's, egos, fake shows
Like "whoa", just go, and leave me alone
Real talk, real life, good love, goodnight
With a smile, that's my home, yeah, oh
That's my home, no
***
No, no, no, no, no, no
***
Don't lose who you are
In the blur of the stars
Seeing is deceiving
Dreaming is believing
It's okay not to be okay
***
Sometimes it's hard
To follow your heart
Tears don't mean you're losing
Everybody's bruising
Just be true to who you are
***
Yeah, yeah, yeah