Mummy they called me names They wouldn't let me play I'd run home sit and cry almost everyday Hey Jessica you looking like an Alien With green skin you don't fit in this playpen Oh they pulled my hair, they took away my chair I keep it in and pretend that I didn't care Hey Jessica, you're so funny, You've got teeth just like Bugs Bunny *** Oh, so you think you know me now? Have you forgotten how, You would make me feel when you drag my spirit down? But thank you for the pain, It made my raise my game, And I'm still rising, I'm still rising, yeah. *** So make your jokes, go for broke, Blow your smoke, you're not alone. But who's laughing now? But who's laughing now? So raise the bar, hit me hard, Play your cards, be a star. But who's laughing now? But who's laughing now? *** 'Cause I'm in L.A., You think I've made my fame, But FB makes us friends, When you only really know my name "Oh Jessie we knew you could make it, I've got a track, and I'd love you to take it" So now because I'm signed, You think my pockets lined. Four years down and I'm still waiting in the line. "Oh Jessie I saw you on YouTube, I tagged old photo's from when we was at school. *** Oh, so you think you know me now? Have you forgotten how, You would make me feel when you drag my spirit down? But thank you for the pain, It made my raise my game, And I'm still rising, I'm still rising, yeah. *** So make your jokes, go for broke, Blow your smoke, you're not alone. But who's laughing now? But who's laughing now? So raise the bar, hit me hard, Play your cards, be a star. But who's laughing now? But who's laughing now? *** Jessie! She broke out of the box. Swallowed your pride, you got that ego cough. Let the haters hate. You're like way to late. See, I got a message from you, Hola, I'm proud of you Oh my God babe, your voice is like, wow My reply, "Who's laughing now?" *** Oh, so you think you know me now? Have you forgotten how, You would make me feel when you drag my spirit down? But thank you for the pain, It made my raise my game, And I'm still rising, I'm still rising, yeah. *** So make your jokes, go for broke, Blow your smoke, you're not alone. But who's laughing now? But who's laughing now? So raise the bar, hit me hard, Play your cards, be a star. But who's laughing now? But who's laughing now? *** So make your jokes, go for broke, Blow your smoke, you're not alone. But who's laughing now? But who's laughing now? So raise the bar, hit me hard, Play your cards, be a star. But who's laughing now? But who's laughing now? *** Who's laughing, laughing now? Who's laughing, laughing now? Who's laughing, laughing now? Who's laughing, laughing now? Who's laughing, laughing now? Who's laughing, laughing now? Who's laughing, laughing now?