If I go hard, let me tell you that it's worth it
Play the right cards, I ain't afraid to work it
Brush 'em right off, when they say I don't deserve it
Hands on my heart, you, you keep my fire burning
***
Ooh it feels so crazy when you scream my name
Love it when you rock me over every day
When I think about it I could go insane
Here we are it's beautiful, I'm blown away
***
If this is a dream, won't open my eyes,
Am I asleep? No, I'm alive
I just can't believe that this is my life
In my fantasy we're running wild
***
If this is a dream, won't open my eyes,
Am I asleep? No, I'm alive
I just can't believe that this is my life
In my fantasy we're running wild
***
When it gets rough, then the rain starts pouring
I turn up the heat 'cause the drama ain't important
Let 'em all talk talk, I'mma just ignore it
Hands on my heart, you you keep me moving forward
***
Ooh it feels so crazy when you scream my name
***
B.I.G. Sean Dun?. OK
Today I woke up feeling like the mayor
I spend about an hour looking in the mirror
As I should, as much as I've been through
It's a wonder, I look this damn good
I'll probably make it out any situation, that you try to put me into
If I swim with the piranhas it's guaranteed that Imma probably have a fish dinner
I meet a young girl with a sexy shape
Like Jessie J we escapade
Where it's extra shape
She make me want to give in not take like collection plates
Whoa
All these wars, bras, cars, wall to wall
Was all a mirage
And I could lose it all tonight
Just to show the world I could do it twice
This my life
***
If this is a dream, won't open my eyes,
Am I asleep? No, I'm alive
I just can't believe that this is my life
In my fantasy we're running wild
***
If this is a dream, won't open my eyes,
Am I asleep? No, I'm alive
I just can't believe that this is my life
In my fantasy we're running wild
***
Di-Di-Di-DIZZEE!
***
Rass Collar Double the dollar
I'm a jetsetter brother, more hits than a white collar
But I can't be boxed
Flow tight like Bob Marley locks,
I can't be dropped
I'm at the peak and I can't be touched
I'm wilding out
I've lost the plot
I can't be stopped
Pull up in a Narley Warri, buy me what?
Opposite, I can't believe
If I'll ever get the party what? I can't be blocked
10 years plus running the game
You brothers just come in the game
But now I'm coming again
To get the people from going dumb and insane
100, 000 people going bonkers in the mud and the rain
Women on shoulders, tops off, shouting my name
I'm all in they brain
Why would I complain?
I thought I was the boy in the corner
But now I'm in a penthouse
Now your boy is a baller
I'm living
***
If this is a dream, won't open my eyes,
Am I asleep? No, I'm alive
I just can't believe that this is my life
In my fantasy we're running wild
***
If this is a dream, won't open my eyes,
Am I asleep? No, I'm alive
I just can't believe that this is my life
In my fantasy we're running wild
***
Wild Wild Wi-Wild
Woohoooh
Wild Wild Wi-Wild
Woohoooh
Wild Wild Wi-Wild
Woohoooh
Wild Wild Wi-Wild
Woohoooh oh