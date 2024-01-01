John Lee Hooker

Watchin' the long faces ridin' this run down track And the lost places from a dream that never brings them back And the sad truth is nothing but a cold hard fact. I'm ridin' the blue train over the miles yet to cover A ghost in a hurry to fade I'm takin' it one way to nowhere Afraid you might be there to find me inside this blue train Counting the burning bridges trailing this rusted wreck As our back pages scatter in the dust we left Like a pearl necklace fallin' from around my neck I'm riding the blue train over the miles yet to cover A ghost in a hurry to fade I'm takin' it one way to nowhere afraid you might be there To find me inside this blue train Away, down the low road a ticket to a rendezvous unknown I'm ridin' the blue train over the miles yet to cover A ghost in a hurry to fade And I'm takin' it one way to nowhere afraid you might be there to find me inside this blue train. I'm ridin' the blue train over the miles yet to cover A ghost in a hurry to fade And I'm takin' it one way to nowhere afraid you might be there to find me inside this blue train.Want to tell you a story About the house-man blues I come home one Friday Had to tell the landlady I'da lost my job She said that don't confront me Long as I get my money next Friday Now next Friday come I didn't get the rent And out the door I went So I goes to the landlady I said you let me slide? I'll have the rent for you in a month Next I don't know So said let me slide it on you know people I notice when I come home in the evening She ain't got nothing nice to say to me But for five year she was so nice Loh' she was lovy-dovy I come home one particular evening The landlady said you got the rent money yet? I said no, can't find no job Therefore I ain't got no money to pay the rent She said I don't believe you're tryin' to find no job Said I seen you today you was standin' on a corner Leaning up against a post I said but I'm tired, I've been walkin' all day She said that don't confront me Long as I get my money next Friday Now next Friday come I didn't have the rent And out the door I went So I go down the streets Down to my good friend's house I said look man I'm outdoors you know Can I stay with you maybe a couple days? He said let me go and ask my wife He come out of the house I could see it in his face I know that was no He said I don't know man ah she kinda funny, you know I said I know, everybody funny, now you funny too So I go back home I tell the landlady I got a job, I'm gonna pay the rent She said yeah, I said oh yeah And then she was so nice Loh' she was lovy-dovy So I go in my room, pack up my things and I go I slip on out the back door and down the streets I go She a-howlin' about the front rent, she'll be lucky to get any back rent She ain't gonna get none of it So I stop in the local bar you know people I go to the bar, I ring my coat, I call the bartender Said look man, come down here, he got down there So what you want? One bourbon, one scotch, one beer Well I ain't seen my baby since I don't know when I've been drinking bourbon, whiskey, scotch and gin Gonna get high man I'm gonna get loose Need me a triple shot of that juice Gonna get drunk don't you have no fear I want one bourbon, one scotch and one beer One bourbon, one scotch, one beer But I'm sitting now at the bar I'm getting drunk, I'm feelin' mellow I'm drinkin' bourbon, I'm drinkin' scotch, I'm drinkin' beer Looked down the bar Here come the bartender I said look man, come down here So what you want? One bourbon, one scotch, one beer No I ain't seen my baby since the night before last Gotta get a drink man I'm gonna get gassed Gonna get high man I ain't had enough Need me a triple shot of that stuff Gonna get drunk won't you listen right here I want one bourbon, one shot and one beer One bourbon, one scotch, one beer Yeah Scratch my back, baby Ah Now by this time I'm plenty high You know when your mouth a-getting dry You're plenty high Looked down the bar I say to my bartender I said look man, come down here, he got down there So what you want this time? I said look man, a-what time is it? He said the clock on the wall say three o'clock Last call for alcohol So what you need? One bourbon, one scotch, one beer No I ain't seen my baby since a nigh' and a week Gotta get drunk man 'til I can't even speak Gonna get high man listen to me One drink ain't enough Jack you better make it three I want to get drunk I'm gonna make it real clear I want one bourbon, one scotch and one beer One bourbon, one scotch, one beer