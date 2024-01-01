Joe Dassin

I was walking down the avenue, my heart open to the unknown I wanted to say hello to anyone at all Anyone, and it was you, I told you anything at all It was enough to speak to you to tame you *** On the Champs-Élysées, on the Champs-Élysées! In the sun, in the rain, at noon or midnight Everything you could want is on the Champs-Élysées! *** You said to me, "I have a meeting in a basement with some crazy folks Who live with a guitar in hand from morning 'til night" So I went with you, we sang and we danced And we didn't even think of kissing each other *** On the Champs-Élysées, on the Champs-Élysées! In the sun, in the rain, at noon or midnight Everything you could want is on the Champs-Élysées! *** Yesterday evening two strangers, and this morning on the avenue Two lovers dazzled by the long night And from l'Étoile to la Concorde, a thousand-string orchestra From the breaking of dawn, all the birds sang about love