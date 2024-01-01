Les Champs-Élysées Şarkı Sözleri
Joe Dassin
Les Champs-Élysées
I was walking down the avenue, my heart open to the unknown
I wanted to say hello to anyone at all
Anyone, and it was you, I told you anything at all
It was enough to speak to you to tame you
***
On the Champs-Élysées, on the Champs-Élysées!
In the sun, in the rain, at noon or midnight
Everything you could want is on the Champs-Élysées!
***
You said to me, "I have a meeting in a basement with some crazy folks
Who live with a guitar in hand from morning 'til night"
So I went with you, we sang and we danced
And we didn't even think of kissing each other
***
On the Champs-Élysées, on the Champs-Élysées!
In the sun, in the rain, at noon or midnight
Everything you could want is on the Champs-Élysées!
***
Yesterday evening two strangers, and this morning on the avenue
Two lovers dazzled by the long night
And from l'Étoile to la Concorde, a thousand-string orchestra
From the breaking of dawn, all the birds sang about love